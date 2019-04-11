Angrezi Medium: Irrfan Khan recently posed with a mob of fans after he finished his day's schedule for the film Angrezi Medium in Udaipur. A video of the actor happily posing with fans has gone viral and it seems that the fans are eagerly waiting for the actor's comeback.

Angrezi Medium: Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan is counted amongst the most talented and hardworking actors of the industry. He is best known for his intense roles and always ends up proving himself well on-screens. The hardworking actor is back in his form after seeking medical treatment for the neuroendocrine tumor in London. Currently, the actor is busy shooting for his next film Angrezi Medium in Udaipur. The filmmakers had already unveiled the first poster of the film and fans seems very much excited for the actor’s come back. Irrfan Khan is among those actors who love their work and leaves no stone unturned in order to provide justice to the character he plays on-screen.

Recently, the allrounder posed with a lot of fans in Udaipur after finishing his shoot. A video of the actor happily posing with his fans has gone viral and it proves that his fans are much excited for his comeback and loves him from their heart. The producer also revealed that having the actor back on the sets is altogether a different feeling, he further said that he is among the best actors in the country and everyone got emotional when he finished his first scene of the film.

The producer also quoted that for him working with Irrfan Khan after Hindi Medium was one of the life-defining moments. Reports reveal that Irffan Khan will play the role of a sweet shop owner while next-gen actor Radhika Madan will play Irrfan Khan’s daughter’s role in the film. Some days back, Radhika Madan shared a picture from the sets of the film and confirmed that Bollywood queen Kareena Kapoor will also be a part of the film and expressed herself by quoting that she is much excited about the film.

Talking about Hindi Medium, the film released in 2017 and featured Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar in lead roles. The film garnered a positive response from the fans as well as critics and also emerged as the highest grossing film of Irrfan’s career. Meanwhile, the lead actor of the film Kareena Kapoor Khan has just finished shooting for her upcoming film Good News with costars Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh. Kareena will also appear on-screens in Karan Johar’s Takht with Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar.

