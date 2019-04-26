Angrezi Medium: Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan are shooting for their upcoming film in Angrezi Medium. New stills from the sets have appeared online that are taking social media. Helmed by Homi Adajania and bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films, Angrezi Medium also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and is the sequel of Hindi Medium.

When two powerhouse performers of Bollywood across generations come together for a film, magic is bound to happen. Irrfan Khan is back on sets for his upcoming film Angrezi Medium and will be seen sharing the screen space with Radhika Madan. A new talent in the block, Radhika transitioned into Bollywood after a successful stint in telly space and has starred in films like Patakhaa and Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. As the duo come together for the film, the excitement is on an all time high.

While Angrezi Medium continues to make a buzz and garner headlines for all the right reasons, a photo of Irrfan and Radhika from the sets has gone viral on social media. Posing with a group of female crew members, the two actors look adorable together. In the photo, Irrfan can be seen dressed in a pink shirt with white pants, sunglasses and black chappals, Radhika looks super cute in a kurti paired with blue denim, sandals and round-framed glasses.

Meanwhile, Filmmaker Homi Adajania shared another photo of Irrfan from the sets. Playing cricket on the film sets, Irrfan can seen dressed in a grey shirt, purple pants, sports shoes and sunglasses. With this, he added the caption, ‘Can we shoot please?’

Along with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan, Angrezi Medium also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in a key role. Confirming the development, Film producer Dinesh Vijan said that he is excited that Kareena has decided to be a part of the film. Her character is going to be introduced with the motive to continue it in the upcoming franchises. Revealing that Kareena will be playing a cop in the film, he added that her portion will be shot in London in the month of June.

A sequel of 2017 film Hindi Medium, Angrezi Medium will be directed by Homi Adajania and bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films. The release date of the film has not been revealed yet.

