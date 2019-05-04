Angrezi Medium: Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to feature in Homi Adajania's film Angrezi Medium and is likely, to begin with, the shoot of the film from May 15. The film also features Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan in lead roles. The film is a sequel to Hindi Medium of 2017.

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is amongst the most stunning actors of the industry. The hottie is best known for her phenomenal acting skills and leaves no stone unturned to impress fans with her fashion statement. Currently, the hardworking actor is all set to feature in Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. The hottie did a comeback with her film Veere Di Wedding, which garnered a lot of praises from the audience and the critics. The film was a female comedy which was produced on the budget of Rs 42 crore and earned over Rs 138 crore and emerged among the highest-grossing films.

Earlier, it was reported that Kareena Kapoor shall join the shoot for her upcoming film Angrezi Medium in June in London as she wanted to spend some time with her son Taimur Ali Khan, but as per the recent reports, the hottie will commence with the shoot from May 15, 2019. Talking about other actors, Irrfan Khan started with the shoot last month in Indore with Radhika Madan. The film is directed by Homi Adajania and is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Vijan’s Maddock Films.

In the film, Kareena Kapoor will play a role of a cop and from a long time, the actor has been discussing her character with the director as she is playing the role of a cop for the first time. Kareena will begin with the shoot in Mumbai itself and post to it, the entire team will fly to London in June. Reports also suggest that Kareena Kapoor may also take Taimur along with her in London.

Angrezi Medium is a sequel of comedy-drama film Hindi Medium of 2017 which featured Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar in lead roles. The film narrated the story of a couple who sends their daughter to an English medium school. The film was among the top grosser films in 2017 and was also praised by the audience.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan will also appear in Raj Mehta’s film Good News and will share the screens with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. The film will hit the silver screens on December 27, 2019.

