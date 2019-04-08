Angrezi Medium: Bollywood leading ladies Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan have been roped in for Hindi Medium sequel. Titled Angrezi Medium, the shooting of the film has begun in Udaipur. Actor Radhika Madan confirmed Kareena Kapoor Khan's presence in the film with an Instagram post.

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan is back on sets after undergoing treatment for the neuroendocrine tumour. The confirmation of the Hindi Medium sequel titled Angrezi Medium came as a moment of joy and relief for Irrfan Khan fans. He started shooting for the film in Udaipur earlier this week. After the makers confirmed the title of the sequel by sharing a photo from Udaipur, Filmmaker Dinesh Vijan spilt details about the film and revealed that the next-gen actor Radhika Madan will play Irrfan’s daughter in the film.

While earlier there were reports that Kareena Kapoor Khan has also been roped in for the film, the makers maintained their silence around the same. However, Radhika Madan recently confirmed on her official Instagram account that Kareena is a part of the film. Sharing the photo of a clipboard, Radhika said that she is very grateful for the new journey.

Released in 2017, Hindi Medium starring Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar was a worldwide success and also emerged as the highest grossing Hindi film of Irrfan’s career. Speaking about the film, Film producer Dinesh Vijan earlier revealed that everyone got emotional after Irrfan Khan gave his first shot. With this, he added that Radhika is playing Irrfan Khan’s daughter and talks are underway with another Bollywood actress.

Kareena Kapoor recently completed the shooting of her upcoming film Good News co-starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Post this, she will also be seen in Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht. Meanwhile, Radhika Madan has recently featured in films like Pataakha and Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota.

