Angrezi Medium: Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is among the most stunning actors who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with her versatile roles in the films. Recently, the actor shared her first looks from her upcoming film Angrezi Medium. In the film, Kareena Kapoor will play the role of a cop for the first time in the sequel of 2017’s comedy-drama Hindi Medium. Moreover, Kareena Kapoor will share the screens with Bollywood star Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan in the film.

In the picture, Kareena Kapoor is looking alluring dressed in a half-tucked green shirt and jeans. Moreover, she also carries a badge on her waist which reveals that she is a part of London’s Metropolitan Police Service. Though the plot is not revealed, the film is set to hit the silver screens on April 24, 2020.

Angrezi Medium will be directed by Homi Adajania and will be bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under the banners of Maddock Films. Recently, in an interview, the producer revealed that the team wanted to introduce a character that will take the franchise forward and Kareena Kapoor is perfect for this.

Not just the team, in fact, Bebo is also much excited to be a part of the project and share the screens with a pioneer. Kareena revealed that Irrfan Khan is among the finest actors of the Bollywood and is among the biggest Khan for her. Apart from the lead stars, the film also features Poorvi Jain, Deepak Dobriyal and Pankaj Tripathi in supporting roles. After completing the shoot of the film in London, the actor will then start with the shoot of her upcoming film Good News with Bollywood actors Diljit Dosanjh, Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani.

