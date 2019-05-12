Angrezi Medium: Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen as a cop for the very first time in her career. She will start shooting for the film in Mumbai with Irrfan Khan from May 15. As per her latest interview, she feels Irrfan Khan is the best khan.

Angrezi Medium: The ever so gorgeous Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make her Bollywood comeback with Irrfan Khan’s next- Angrezi Medium. While the actor has worked with all the big stars of the Bollywood industry be it Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan, or Aamir Khan but this time the actor will be seen with the ‘biggest khan’ Irrfan Khan. In a recent interview with a leading daily, Kareena Kapoor said that I am super excited for this film I have worked with all the Khans but for me, it is an honour and privilege to work with the biggest khan- Irrfan Khan.

Furthermore, Kareena Kapoor said that Irrfan Khan s the pioneer, one of the finest actors among all the Khans. So I had to tick that box of acting opposite Irrfan Khan. I know its a small role but that doesn’t matter. I am looking forward to this one and I am very excited about the movie.

In the movie, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen playing the role of a cop for the very first time in her 20 year long acting career, the shoot for the same will begin form May 15 onwards. Apart from Kareena and Irrfan the movie Angrezi Medium will also star Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles.

Take a look at the poster of the movie here:

Getting back to Kareena Kapoor Khan, the diva made her Bollywood debut back in 2000 with Refugee for which she bagged Filmfare award for Best Female Debut.Some of her movies which made her the most sought after actress is- Asoka, Ajnabee, Mujhse Dosti Karoge, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, LOC Kargil, Yuva, Dev, Kyon KI, Chup Chup Ke, Jab We Met, Tashan, 3 Idiots, RA one, Rowdy Rathore, Veere Di Wedding any many more movies.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in Good News opposite Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh, and Akshay Kumar.

