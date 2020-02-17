Angrezi Medium new release date: Irrfan Khan starrer which was earlier to suppose to release on March 20, will now hit the theatres on March 13 as per Karan Johar's latest tweet. Take a look–

Angrezi Medium new release date: After striving hard from his disease, one of the most talented stars of Bollywood Irrfan Khan is all set for his comeback film Angrezi Medium. The movie is a spiritual sequel of the 2017 film Hindi Medium that features Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepak Sobriyal in leads.

After garnering attention with the first preview featuring the beautiful bond between father(Irrfan Khan) and daughter (Radhika Madan) and Irrfan Khan’s hard work to send his daughter abroad hits the right chord, the film is currently making headlines for its shift in release date. As per Karan Johar tweet, the film which was earlier supposed to hit the theatres on March 20, will now release on March 13.

Further, Film Critic Taran Adarsh also revealed that apart from Angrezi Medium, Janhvi Kapoor’s film Gunjan Saxena will now release on April 24, 2020, and RoohiAfza will hit the theatres on June 5, 2020, as per the tweet.

#KaranJohar and #DineshVijan exchange *release dates* of their respective films… Here are the new release dates…

⭐ #AngreziMedium: 13 March 2020.

⭐ #GunjanSaxena: 24 April 2020.

⭐ #RoohiAfza, which was slated for release on 24 April 2020, will get a new release date. pic.twitter.com/CXhAeWo4rR — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 17, 2020

New release date… #RoohiAfzana – starring #RajkummarRao, #JanhviKapoor and #VarunSharma – to release on 5 June 2020… Directed by Hardik Mehta… Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba… Jio Studios presentation. pic.twitter.com/I3RVCwPFxB — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 17, 2020

All set for 24 April 2020 release… #GunjanSaxena: #TheKargilGirl stars #JanhviKapoor and #PankajTripathi… Directed by Sharan Sharma… Presented by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions. pic.twitter.com/krERXXjLRG — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 17, 2020

Talking about Gunjan Saxena, it is a biopic of the first female airforce pilot, who went to combat zone with Srividya Rajan. Earlier the film was scheduled to release on March 13 but now it is shifted to April 24, 2020.

It seems that Karan Johar and Dinesh Vijan have exchanged the release dates of their films and confirmed the dates on tweets.

