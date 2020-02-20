Angrezi Medium new song: makers have released the first song from the film which is the soulful Ek Zindagi, that encapsulates the aspirations and desires of the central character played by Radhika Madan.

Angrezi Medium with this song does a great job to inculcate a narrative-based song that also does a call back to the first installment, as the song uses the same lyrics that gave us chills in the final climax of Hindi Medium except since this time the film is set in the small town of Rajasthan the lyrics are in Hindi, turning Ek Jindari to Ek Zindagi.

Ek Zindagi doesn’t retain the same upbeat music of Ek Jindari which though has dialed down the appeal and catchy tune of the song however the video for the song suggests otherwise with the wordings in the song perfectly suiting the narrative of the film and further accentuating the motivations of the central characters

Video for the song reveals even more about the film, as it uncovers a subplot of Irrfan Khan’s character dealing with the boyfriend of his daughter which adds another interesting dynamic in the story which makes the film even more intriguing.

Angrezi Medium like its predecessor Hindi medium is shaping up to be an entertaining drama with major actors Irrfan Khan and Deepak Dobrial returning back to the franchise in new avatars.

However, new additions to the cast have made the project all the more interesting with introduction of the veteran superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan playing a British Cop while young and up comer Radhika Madan who has already impressed the audience with her acting chops in films like Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and Patakha playing what appears to be one of the central characters in the film.

