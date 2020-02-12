Angrezi Medium poster: Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan shared an emotional message just a day ahead of the trailer release of his comeback film Angrezi Medium. Watch the video here–

Angrezi Medium poster: After fighting from his disease, Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, who is known as the finest stars of the industry, is all set for his comeback film Angrezi Medium. It is a Hindi spin-off of the 2017 film Hindi Medium and features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal along Irrfan Khan in leads. Recently, the makers released a heart-melting video where Irrfan Khan announces that the trailer of Angrezi Medium will be out on February 13, 2020.

Further, he also revealed that due to his health problems, he won’t be able to promote his film. He revealed that the entire team has worked really hard especially when the expectations from the franchise are high. Moreover, the element added by Kareena Kapoor Khan in the role of a cop adds more spark in the film.

The film is helmed by Homi Adajania and will be bankrolled by Maddock Films. Moreover, the film will be hitting the silver screens on March 20, 2020.

With the videos, the makers also revealed the first poster featuring Radhika Madan and Irrfan Khan. In the poster, Irrfan Khan is dressed like a guard and Radhika Madan, who plays the role of his daughter, is seen hugging him dressed as a schoolgirl.

On the work front, Radhika Madan is also gearing up for her next film Shiddat, which is a romantic-drama and features Sunny Kaushal, Diana Penty and Mohit Raina.

GMB serving since 1900s It’s going to be fun to tell another story #AngreziMedium. Coming soon, with Mr Champakji… Aa Raha Hu phir entertain Karne Sabko #ItsTimeToKnowChampakJi #AngreziMedium📸 🕺🏻 pic.twitter.com/mC3IL2UMpf — Irrfan (@irrfank) April 8, 2019

