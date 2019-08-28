Angrezi Medium: Radhika Madan begins her career from television and now she did her best to reach the Bollywood industry. The actress spoke on the work experience with Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Angrezi Medium: Radhika Madan was the popular face of television and have a huge fan following, but with her hard work and dedication, she made her appearance in Bollywood. She made her debut with Vishal Bharadwaj directorial Pataakha in the year 2018. The actress recieved a lot of appreciation for her performance and got the title for the best debutant.

The title was shared by Mrunal Thakur, who was featured with Hrithik Roshan in the blockbuster hit Super 30. Although Radhika Madan Has not done anything that crossed the box-office collection of 100 crores, the film Angrezi Medium is going to be her first film that is loaded with big stars. Radhika was a known face of television and recieved many offers but she refused and tried her luck in Bollywood. The actor left no stone unturned and raising with her upcoming films.

During a recent interview she opened up on Irrfan’s appearance, she said that Irrfan is so magical onset and as well as on-screen. According to her acting is all about reacting to somebody and Irrfan made it so easy and the process became effortless. She said that direct Homi is particular about the role so he asked her to spend time in Udaipur so that she could feel the liveliness of the place.

She interacted the youngsters there and tried to get familiar with the place. Radhika is playing Irrfan’s daughter and she felt the task easier as Irrfan is opposite to her. Madan said that she observed everything about Irrfan and got to learn a lot from him.

The film Angrezi medium is a sequel of Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium and the film is going to slay the box-office after a break of one year. Now the makers are all set with the film. The film contains many known faces that include Kareena Kapoor Khan, Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, Pankaj Tripathy, Manu Rishi, and Deepak Dobriyal

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App