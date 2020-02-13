Angrezi Medium trailer review: The much-awaited trailer of Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan is finally out. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film is slated for a release on March 20, 2020.

‘Inside I am very emotional, outside I am very happy!’, This is not just a dialogue from Angrezi Medium but also what I feel after watching the trailer of the film. A sequel of 2017 film Hindi Medium, Angrezi Medium is a valuable addition to the franchise highlighting the vows of Indian Education System.

While Hindi Medium revolved around Raj Batra (Irrfan Khan) and Mita Batra’s (Saba Qamar) struggle to get their daughter admitted in a prestigious English medium school amid cut-throat competition, Angrezi Medium revolves around Raj Batra’s struggle to ensure that his daughter Tarika (Radhika Madan) gets admission in a prestigious college in London.

Right from the word go, the trailer holds your attention and bring out different emotions hidden inside the corner of your heart. From Raj Batra’s endearing personality, Tarika’s ambition to study in London, his determination to send her to London to the camaraderie between them, it all feels real and relatable. After watching the trailer, you would want to give your father a tight hug and that’s the beauty of Angrezi Medium trailer. It makes you laugh, it makes you cry, it makes you relate to the characters and it makes you introspect.

Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan have given an honest and heart-warming performance a and it peeks through the 2 minute and 55 seconds trailer. Kareena Kapoor Khan makes a brief appearance as a cop but plays the part convincingly. We also get glimpses of other characters in the film, including Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi and Ranvir Shorey.

Slated for a release on March 20, Angrezi Medium is definitely going to be a must-watch. Helmed by Homi Adajania, the film is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of Jio Studios and Maddock Films.

