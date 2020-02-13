Angrezi Medium trailer social media reaction: Inside I am very emotional, outside I am very happy, this is how you will feel after watching the Angrezi Medium trailer. With this Irrfan Khan has made a comeback and film is slated to hit the silver screen on March 20, 2020.

Angrezi Medium trailer social media reaction: Irrfan Khan’s Perfect comeback! Yes, today the makers of Angrezi Medium dropped the trailer on all the social media platforms, within no time it created a buzz and tweeple can’t stop lauding Irrfan Khan’s ace acting, his poor English has struck the right chord. Talking about the trailer, Kareena Kapoor as Naina can be seen in a cop avatar while Irrfan Khan is essaying the role of a father who goes to any extent to fulfill her daughter’s dream.

Currently, social media is filled with lovable comments for Irrfan, a user wrote: we are very happy for Irrfan’s comeback, everything in this film seems to be perfect, Story, comedy, acting, music and dialogue, it’s a super-duper hit. While another user wrote: The trailer looks promising, and we are quite happy for Irrfan’s come back.

No doubt Irrfan is back with the bang! The plot revolves around the bond of father and daughter, where daughter wishes to pursue her higher education in the UK, so to fulfill her wish father goes to any extent. All and all seems like the film might able to entertain the audience as it is relatable, endearing and an emotional treat to watch.

The first half of the film has been shot in Udaipur and another half in London, till now the trailer has got more than 2 lakh views. Angrezi Medium will hit the silver screen on March 20, 2020.

