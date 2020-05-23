New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): Expressing grief over two recent tragedies- Cyclone Amphan and Pakistani jet crash, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, lyricist Javed Akhtar and wife Shabana Azmi extended condolences to the families of victims.

“Deeply sad and concerned about the calamity that West Bengal and Odisha have to face in these already terrible days of the corona,” Akhtar wrote on Twitter.

In another post, the renowned lyricist extended condolences to the “families of all those who lost their lives” in Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash in Karachi on Friday. “Some times one feels that calamities also come in a cluster. Very sad,” he added.

Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher on Friday expressed condolences over the loss of lives in a plane crash in Karachi.

The two stars took to Twitter to express grief over the demise of people and also prayed for the speedy recovery of the ones who are injured. “Deeply saddened to hear about the #planecrash in #Karachi. My heartfelt condolences to all the families who have lost loved ones and sending my prayers for the speedy rescue & recovery of the ones who are injured,” tweeted Anil Kapoor.

Deeply saddened to know about the tragic #PIAPlaneCrash. It is so so sad. My heartfelt condolences & prayers for the families who lost their loved ones. May God give them the strength to deal with this tragic loss. Prayers for the injured. 🙏 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 22, 2020

Cyclone Amphan made landfall in coastal regions of Odisha and West Bengal on May 20, killing more than 100 and leaving thousands affected. Two days later, a PIA jet crashed into a residential colony in Pakistan’s Karachi, leaving more than 90 people dead. Both tragedies struck at a time when the world is grappling with coronavirus crisis.

“#AmphanSuperCyclone #PakistanPlaneCrash how many more disasters are going to come our way in the midst of #COVID 19? Condolences to families who have lost their loved ones. Pray that rehabilitation efforts are put in place immediately,” Shabana Azmi wrote on the microblogging site. (ANI)

