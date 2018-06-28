Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga teaser is finally out and people can't stop gushing about it. The love saga that will star Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Rajkumar Rao will hit the theatres on October 12, this year. Take a look at the mixed reactions twitterati gave after watching the much-awaited Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga teaser.

“Dolly ki dolli; thank you; veere di wedding and now #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga Sonam Kapoor dumps in every movie with the same concept and same love story”

“So, #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga is actually the movie’s name and here I thought people are talking about the legendary song.”

“Golden days back with @sonamakapoor & @AnilKapoor what a sensational trailer it is! https://youtu.be/tqiNFSYtFhk @RajkummarRao always come with the feelings that he truely deserves the best actor #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga #VeereDiWedding”

This pic made my day…😄

I'm very excited to see @AnilKapoor n @sonamakapoor together for the very 1st time on bigscreen. #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga pic.twitter.com/bSskUC0o2l — Shiv Dutta🌠 (@imshiva17) June 28, 2018

@AnilKapoor @iam_juhi @sonamakapoor @RajkummarRao

I just loved and deeply loved the trailer…its looks very beautiful and very promising one..👌

I’m eagerly waiting for the movie.

#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga #RajkumarHiraniFilms

#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga So Anil Kapoor finally realizes people watching cinema are telling the truth. Sonam Kapoor can’t act. 😏 — Smriti Kannan Advait (@SmritiKannan_AD) June 28, 2018

“Totally in love with the #EkLadkiKoDekhateaser & how 1942 A Love Story was embedded in. Seeing @AnilKapoor & @sonamakapoor together on the screen will be special & with @RajkummarRao & @iam_juhi, it’ll be even better! ❤❤ @VVCFilms #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga”

ALSO READ: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga teaser: It’s all about Sonam Kapoor’s desi girl look and Anil Kapoor’s charm

“A blast from the past. #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga teaser took us back in the golden days and we are loving it”

