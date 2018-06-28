The much-awaited Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Anil Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao and Juhi Chawla-starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga teaser is finally out. Shelly Chopra Dhar directorial Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga will hit the theatres on October 12, this year. The fans were so excited to see the Father-daughter duo sharing the frame together for the first time that they couldn’t wait and took to Twitter to share their reviews about the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga teaser. Take a look at the Twitter reactions for the upcoming movie Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga teaser starring Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.
Father & Daughter come together for the first time 😍 Super Excited for #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga ❤ @AnilKapoor @sonamakapoor @SonamKapoorFC @AnilKapoorFC pic.twitter.com/rr5soyBhLJ
— Sonam K Ahuja Quotes (@sonam_quotes) June 28, 2018
“Dolly ki dolli; thank you; veere di wedding and now #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga Sonam Kapoor dumps in every movie with the same concept and same love story”
#EkLadkiKoDekhateaser ♥️😍♥️
The Dad Daughter pair ♥️ @AnilKapoor@sonamakapoor ♥️
Releasing on #Oct12 !
#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga #ELKDTALTeaser ! https://t.co/NM9QKVXBQn pic.twitter.com/JCnEuZg8zE
— Cinema Peran 🎬 (@CinemaPeran) June 28, 2018
“So, #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga is actually the movie’s name and here I thought people are talking about the legendary song.”
“Golden days back with @sonamakapoor & @AnilKapoor what a sensational trailer it is! https://youtu.be/tqiNFSYtFhk @RajkummarRao always come with the feelings that he truely deserves the best actor #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga #VeereDiWedding”
Simple or Syaapa, the trailer surely takes us back to the golden days of innocence and warmth.
We are in love #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga.😍@sonamakapoor @AnilKapoor @RajkummarRao @iam_juhi @FoxStarHindi @VVCFilms @RajkumarHirani
Watch #ELKDTAL 👉 https://t.co/0fNLgJjYyp pic.twitter.com/i1lKdr8ZVl
— FilmyCurry (@FilmyCurry) June 28, 2018
This pic made my day…😄
I'm very excited to see @AnilKapoor n @sonamakapoor together for the very 1st time on bigscreen. #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga pic.twitter.com/bSskUC0o2l
— Shiv Dutta🌠 (@imshiva17) June 28, 2018
@AnilKapoor @iam_juhi @sonamakapoor @RajkummarRao
I just loved and deeply loved the trailer…its looks very beautiful and very promising one..👌
I’m eagerly waiting for the movie.
#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga #RajkumarHiraniFilms
CUTENESS OVERLOAD 🤒💖#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga pic.twitter.com/p65avHECty
— Ghada. (@GhadaSrs) June 28, 2018
#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga So Anil Kapoor finally realizes people watching cinema are telling the truth. Sonam Kapoor can’t act. 😏
— Smriti Kannan Advait (@SmritiKannan_AD) June 28, 2018
“Totally in love with the #EkLadkiKoDekhateaser & how 1942 A Love Story was embedded in. Seeing @AnilKapoor & @sonamakapoor together on the screen will be special & with @RajkummarRao & @iam_juhi, it’ll be even better! ❤❤ @VVCFilms #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga”
ALSO READ: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga teaser: It’s all about Sonam Kapoor’s desi girl look and Anil Kapoor’s charm
First look poster of #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga…. #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLagaTeaser link:- https://t.co/gD7HieYXPf…
Stars @AnilKapoor, @iam_juhi, @RajkummarRao and @sonamakapoor in the lead. 12 October 2018 release.. Its the directorial debut of #ShellyChopraDhar.. #ELKDTAL. pic.twitter.com/4VhuC0hVTJ
— KRK (@itsme_KRK) June 28, 2018
“A blast from the past. #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga teaser took us back in the golden days and we are loving it”
ALSO READ: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga teaser: It’s all about Sonam Kapoor’s desi girl look and Anil Kapoor’s charm