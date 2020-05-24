Actor Regina Cassandra, in a conversation with Latha Srinivasan, has opened up about her time in lockdown, the experience of making her Bollywood debut and upcoming projects.

Successful in Tamil and Telugu cinema, beautiful Regina Cassandra made her Hindi film debut in 2019 with Sonam Kapoor’s ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Tok Aisa Laga’. In this chat, the actress talks about her Instagram chat show and what she’s got lined up next.

Q: How has the lockdown been treating you? How have you been keeping busy at home?

Regina: The first month I watched a lot of films and shows that I missed out on. Then I started doing my show – the ‘not so’ Late Show on Instagram. I used to host a show on Splash TV when I was a kid and I thought why not pick up from there. I talk to real people and it’s great fun.

Q: You have been advocating the acceptance of being drag And posted some pics in drag as well. What’s the thought process behind this?

Regina: When I get people on my show I try to be like them as much as possible to make them as comfortable. When I hosted Maya, a drag performer, I decided to get into the drag queen avatar. I have always been an advocate for the LGBTQI and supported their cause.

Q: You’re very stylish and have a good dress sense.

Regina: When I was a kid, my mom used to dress me up in all these dresses and matching accessories. But once I got to college, I was just in loose, over-sized tees and used to borrow my dad’s shirts. When I became an actor, I re-discovered the fun of dressing up and now my team helps me put together my outfits. I love it now!

Q: Talking about films, you had your Bollywood debut last year. How was the experience?

Regina: It was great doing the film with Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor. When I was offered the film, I initially was not sure if this should be my debut Hindi film but I’m glad I chose to be part of this film. Anil Kapoor was so much fun on sets. And at his age, he has so much energy! It’s amazing.

Q: What are some of the roles you are keen on playing?

Regina: I’d like to play a character with psychological issues but don’t want it to be a dark film.

Q: Your upcoming projects?

Regina: There is ‘Chakra’ with Vishal which we haven’t finished shooting yet. I have a movie with Arun Vijay with director Arivazhagan for which a lot of shoot is left as well. Then there is ’Soorpanagai also ‘Nene Na’ with director Caarthick Raju, a Tamil-Telugu bilingual. I play dual roles in this film and being a bilingual, I have to shoot everything four times! It’s a very interesting role. This happens to be my solo film – what everyone calls a ‘heroine-oriented film’.

Q: What are you looking forward to once things start coming back to normal?

Regina: Just can’t wait to get back on set!

