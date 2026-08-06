Anil Kapoor Joins Jr NTR’s Dragon Shoot In Hyderabad, Recalls Kajol’s Prediction That Came True

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has reportedly started the shooting for the action film Dragon being directed by Prashanth Neel in Hyderabad. The movie starring Jr NTR has Kapoor playing an important role, but stepping into the extensive studios of Ramoji Film City stirred up nostalgia in the seasoned actor, leading him to narrate an interesting incident of when he worked with co-actor Kajol in his film Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain.

Posting about the experience on social media on August 5 (which happened to be Kajol’s birthday), Anil Kapoor narrated how an innocent joke told by Kajol more than 27 years back actually came true.

What Was Kajol’s 1999 Prediction For Anil Kapoor?

During the making of the popular romantic film Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain in 1999, Kajol had been fascinated by Anil Kapoor’s unrelenting dedication to work. When he returned to the same place for Dragon, Kapoor remembered what she had said about him.

“We were shooting Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain here, and I remember you telling me, ‘The way you’re working, I’m sure even years from now when I’m married with kids you’ll still be right here at Ramoji, shooting and giving your best.’ I don’t know whether you meant it as a joke, a compliment, or a blessing, but I always took it as a blessing.” — Anil Kapoor

The coincidence hit home for the actor as he stood on the same studio grounds decades later, still headlining major multi-starrers and giving his absolute best to every shot.

How Does Dragon Mark A Milestone Return To Telugu Cinema?

Besides its emotional significance to the actor in recollecting the memories of the past, the movie is quite crucial for Anil Kapoor from a professional point of view because it’s his return to Telugu movies after an exceptionally long break of 46 years.

Anil Kapoor debuted as the leading hero of the Telugu movie titled “Vamsa Vruksham,” which was released in 1980 and directed by Bapu.

What Do We Know About Prashanth Neel’s Dragon?

Under the direction of the man behind the success of KGF and Salaar, Prashanth Neel, the movie Dragon has been planned on a huge budget as an international action movie. This movie brings back together Anil Kapoor and Jr. NTR from War 2 and introduces actress Rukmini Vasanth as a prominent female character.

With international scenes already planned and drama being promised to the audience, Dragon is all set to release as one of the biggest pan-Indian movies of all times.

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