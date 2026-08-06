LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Anil Kapoor Joins Jr NTR’s Dragon Shoot In Hyderabad, Recalls Kajol’s Prediction That Came True

Anil Kapoor Joins Jr NTR’s Dragon Shoot In Hyderabad, Recalls Kajol’s Prediction That Came True

Evergreen actor Anil Kapoor has landed in Hyderabad to kick off shooting for Prashanth Neel's pan-India action thriller Dragon, starring Jr NTR. Marking his return to Telugu cinema after 46 years, the actor shared a nostalgic post from Ramoji Film City, recalling a 1999 prediction by Kajol that unexpectedly came true.

Anil Kapoor, Image Credits- Instagram
Anil Kapoor, Image Credits- Instagram

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-08-06 21:10 IST

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has reportedly started the shooting for the action film Dragon being directed by Prashanth Neel in Hyderabad. The movie starring Jr NTR has Kapoor playing an important role, but stepping into the extensive studios of Ramoji Film City stirred up nostalgia in the seasoned actor, leading him to narrate an interesting incident of when he worked with co-actor Kajol in his film Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain.

Posting about the experience on social media on August 5 (which happened to be Kajol’s birthday), Anil Kapoor narrated how an innocent joke told by Kajol more than 27 years back actually came true.

You Might Be Interested In

What Was Kajol’s 1999 Prediction For Anil Kapoor?

During the making of the popular romantic film Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain in 1999, Kajol had been fascinated by Anil Kapoor’s unrelenting dedication to work. When he returned to the same place for Dragon, Kapoor remembered what she had said about him.

“We were shooting Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain here, and I remember you telling me, ‘The way you’re working, I’m sure even years from now when I’m married with kids you’ll still be right here at Ramoji, shooting and giving your best.’ I don’t know whether you meant it as a joke, a compliment, or a blessing, but I always took it as a blessing.” — Anil Kapoor

The coincidence hit home for the actor as he stood on the same studio grounds decades later, still headlining major multi-starrers and giving his absolute best to every shot.

How Does Dragon Mark A Milestone Return To Telugu Cinema?

Besides its emotional significance to the actor in recollecting the memories of the past, the movie is quite crucial for Anil Kapoor from a professional point of view because it’s his return to Telugu movies after an exceptionally long break of 46 years. 

Anil Kapoor debuted as the leading hero of the Telugu movie titled “Vamsa Vruksham,” which was released in 1980 and directed by Bapu.

What Do We Know About Prashanth Neel’s Dragon?

Under the direction of the man behind the success of KGF and Salaar, Prashanth Neel, the movie Dragon has been planned on a huge budget as an international action movie. This movie brings back together Anil Kapoor and Jr. NTR from War 2 and introduces actress Rukmini Vasanth as a prominent female character.

With international scenes already planned and drama being promised to the audience, Dragon is all set to release as one of the biggest pan-Indian movies of all times.

ALSO READ: After ‘Karan Arjun’ Hint, Salman Khan Drops Another Bigg Boss 20 Clue—What Does ‘Ek Vardaan’ Mean?

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Anil Kapoor Joins Jr NTR’s Dragon Shoot In Hyderabad, Recalls Kajol’s Prediction That Came True
Tags: Anil KapoorTelugu cinema

RELATED News

Did CM Vijay’s Wife Sangeetha Withdraw Divorce Plea? Here’s What Happened In Court

Why Did Chandigarh Court Issue Notice To Salman Khan’s Being Human? Here’s What Happened

Why Was Mithun Chakraborty Hospitalised? Health Update On The Veteran Actor’s Condition After Surgery

The Traitors Season 2 Trailer: Karan Johar Hosts A Ruthless Game Of Lies Featuring Shweta Tiwari, Rhea Chakraborty, Munawar Faruqui And More

Thudakkam Review: Vismaya Mohanlal Wins Praise In Her Debut, Mohanlal’s Cameo And Tribute Card Win Hearts

LATEST NEWS

KuhlTherm launches Indigenous Liquid Cooling Solutions for Data Centres; Unveils India’s first state-of-the-art Testing and Verification Lab in Ahmedabad

Awsum Launches Its Frozen Dessert Range on Quick Commerce, Bringing Bakery-Grade Cheesecakes and a Molten-Core Lava Cake to India in Minutes

7 Car Myths You Should Stop Believing

India’s AI Travel Couple, FramesNFlights by Glido Labs, Crosses 100K Followers, Showing That Great Content Beats the AI vs Human Debate

IND vs SLC XI, Warm-Up Match Day 1 Highlights: Sri Lanka Cricket XI Reach 363 Despite Late Strikes From Ravindra Jadeja And Manav Suthar

Sawan 2026: Which Abhishek Pleases Lord Shiva The Most?

Domicil Returns as Lounge Partner for the Indian Streaming Academy Awards 2026

One of India’s Fastest Ironman Triathlete Raghul Sets Personal Best at Ironman Ottawa 2026, Strengthening His Legacy in Global Endurance Sport

Outer Delhi Warriors vs North Delhi Strikers LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch DPL 2026, ODW vs NDS Match 15 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

“Islamic NATO”? Turkiye, Saudi Arabia And Pakistan Sign Joint Defence Pact: What It Means

Anil Kapoor Joins Jr NTR’s Dragon Shoot In Hyderabad, Recalls Kajol’s Prediction That Came True

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Anil Kapoor Joins Jr NTR’s Dragon Shoot In Hyderabad, Recalls Kajol’s Prediction That Came True

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Anil Kapoor Joins Jr NTR’s Dragon Shoot In Hyderabad, Recalls Kajol’s Prediction That Came True
Anil Kapoor Joins Jr NTR’s Dragon Shoot In Hyderabad, Recalls Kajol’s Prediction That Came True
Anil Kapoor Joins Jr NTR’s Dragon Shoot In Hyderabad, Recalls Kajol’s Prediction That Came True
Anil Kapoor Joins Jr NTR’s Dragon Shoot In Hyderabad, Recalls Kajol’s Prediction That Came True

QUICK LINKS