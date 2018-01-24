Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s next venture titled Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, which features Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla in prominent roles has finally gone on floors on Wednesday, January 24. It will be directed by Shelly Chopra and will bring Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla together on big screen after a long gap.

Producer-director Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s forthcoming film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga starring Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla made a lot of buzz on the internet when the romantic drama was announced as it will be after a very long time that we will see Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla together on the silver-screen. The film will be directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s sister Shelly Chopra which will mark her first film as a director.

Also, one of Bollywood’s most popular father-daughter duos Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor will share screen space for the first time in filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s upcoming production venture titled Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. “That’s a big thing. I am very excited about that. Anil Kapoor coming together with us to make Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is just incredible. Anil and Sonam are both there in the film. I am really looking forward to it,” said Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who has directed Anil in two of his career’s best films, Parinda and 1942 A Love Story.

Interestingly, 1942 A Love Story featured a romantic track “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa”, which is loved by the listeners even today, 23 years after the film released. Also, this is the second time Sonam will be working with Vidhu Vinod Chopra, after Sanjay Dutt biopic, which is being produced by him. Talking about the biopic that is set to release next year in March, Vidhu said that he is massively impressed by Ranbir Kapoor’s performance.

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to micro-blogging site Twitter to announce that Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga has gone on floors on Wednesday and that the star cast has begun shooting for the film. “Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s new film #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga… Marks directorial debut of Shelly Chopra Dhar… Co-produced by Fox Star… Filming begins today,” tweeted Taran Adarsh.