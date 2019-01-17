Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor took to social media to share a photograph after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the photograph, Anil Kapoor can be seen talking with PM Modi. In the caption, Anil Kapoor wrote that he was grateful to meet PM Modi. recently the Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Sidharth Malhotra, Ayushmann Khurrana, gathered together to meet PM Modi.

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sharing his experience with a photograph on the social media, in the caption he wrote that he had the opportunity to meet our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji & he stood humbled and inspired in the wake of our conversation. His vision and his charisma are infectious & he was grateful for the chance to have witnessed it in person.

Recently, a group of young Bollywood actors and filmmakers also met the Prime Minister in Delhi to discuss the contribution of the entertainment sector in the nation-building. Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Sidharth Malhotra, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal and directors Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Rohit Shetty.

I had the opportunity to meet our h'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji today & I stand humbled and inspired in the wake of our conversation. His vision and his charisma are infectious & I'm grateful for the chance to have witnessed it in person 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Tnl7JNRvT4 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 16, 2019

Everyone took their Instagram to share their selfie. Ace filmmaker Karan Johar also took to his Instagram to share his post. In the selfie, all the Bollywood actor happily posed for the cameras. In the caption, he wrote that it was an incredible opportunity to meet PM Modi. Also, it was one of the timely and powerful conversation with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On the work front, Anil Kapoor will be seen along with Sonam Kapoor in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Aesa Laga. The movie is also starred by Rajkummar Rao, Juhi Chawla, Regina Cassandra. A wedding song titled Ishq Mitha has been launched from the film. The song is a peppy soundtrack which was originally composed by Malkit Singh and Bally Sagoo in 1997. The is composed by Rochak Kohli. It is sung by Navraj Hans and Harshdeep Kaur. The song has taken the Internet by storm.

