Great stories take time to be told: In his recent tweet, Anil Kapoor mentioned that he will share the screen with his son Harshvardhan Kapoor in Abhinav Bindra biopic, Great stories take time to be told.

Great stories take time to be told: Actor, Anil Kapoor is very excited for his upcoming film, Great stories take time to be told. It is a biopic of the ace shooter, Abhinav Bindra. The film was announced two years back.

In a recent tweet, Anil Kapoor shared a picture with Abhinav Bindra and his father Apjit Singh Bindra and scribbled Great stories take time to be told is the inspirational life story of Abhinav Bindra and he is incredibly excited to see it on the big screen.

In the biopic, Anil Kapoor’s son Harshvardhan Kapoor will essay the role of Abhinav Bindra. He started his career in the film industry with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Mirzya.

Great stories take time to be told! The world will see the inspirational life story of @Abhinav_Bindra on the big screen soon! So incredibly excited for this! @apjitbindra @HarshKapoor_ pic.twitter.com/0OtUkq2LJ4 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 3, 2019

In 2017, Harshvardhan shared a picture with the Olympic Gold medalist on the Instagram handle. He wrote beginnings are very special, especially when you get to play a character that has made the nation proud on the world stage. He was stoked to have been chosen to play Abhinav Bindra and hopefully will do justice to the man, the legend. Like the man himself said, hard work is a talent. Let us all do it.

Abhinav Bindra is a proud Indian who has made history by winning both World and Olympic titles. In the past, no Indian has earned both the titles. In 2006, he won the gold medal at the ISSF World Shooting Championships following which he won the Gold medal at the Olympic Games, held in Beijing.

