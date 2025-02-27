Anil Kapoor Pays Tribute To Legendary Oscar-Winning Actor Gene Hackman

Bollywood actor and producer Anil Kapoor has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman, who died at the age of 95. In a heartfelt message shared on social media, Kapoor honored Hackman's remarkable contributions to cinema.

Kapoor posted several photos on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote: “Cannot believe the world no longer has Gene Hackman in it… His effortless performances in films like ‘The French Connection,’ ‘Unforgiven,’ and ‘The Firm’ are just a few times the world witnessed his genius. A true legend whose legacy will live on. Rest in peace.”

Cannot believe the world no longer has Gene Hackman in it…His effortless performances in films like 'The French Connection,' 'Unforgiven,' and 'The Firm' are just a few times the world witnessed his genius. A true legend whose legacy will live on. Rest in peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/XAIIab8PzN
— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) February 27, 2025

Details Surrounding Hackman’s Passing

Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found deceased in their Santa Fe, New Mexico home on Wednesday afternoon. The couple’s dog was also found at the scene. Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza confirmed the discovery and stated that there were no immediate signs of foul play, though investigations are ongoing. The exact cause of their deaths has not yet been determined.

Remembering Gene Hackman’s Illustrious Career

Born on January 30, 1930, in San Bernardino, California, Gene Hackman enjoyed a prolific acting career spanning over four decades. He earned two Academy Awards, four Golden Globes, and two BAFTA Awards. Hackman’s breakout role came in 1967 with “Bonnie and Clyde,” and he continued to captivate audiences with performances in films such as “The French Connection” (1971), “The Conversation” (1974), “Mississippi Burning” (1988), and “Unforgiven” (1992). He retired from acting in 2004 to focus on writing and painting.

Anil Kapoor’s tribute highlights the global impact of Hackman’s work, resonates with actors and filmmakers worldwide. Kapoor, known for his roles in both Indian cinema and international projects, including the Academy Award-winning film “Slumdog Millionaire,” has often expressed admiration for Hollywood legends who have inspired his craft.