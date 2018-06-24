Anil Kapoor, who has starred in the recently released film Race 3 starring Salman Khan, has completed 35 years successfully in the Bollywood film industry. The actor has shared a heartfelt message on the social media revealing the kind of journey he had in the last 35 years.

Actor Anil Kapoor has completed a spectacular 35 years in the Bollywood industry so far. The almost a veteran actor has recently shared a heartfelt post on his social media account to inform about his journey in Bollywood. The actor had started his career in the south film and later shifted to the Hindi film industry.

The actor took to his Twitter account to post a message which read, “What a journey it has been! So many characters, so many opportunities to grow and all the endless memories. I don’t really remember the life I had before I entered the movies because I truly started living on the silver screen…Blessed to be living my dream! #35yearsandCounting”, as per reports in a leading daily. Anil Kapoor has also shared the same post on his Instagram account.

What a journey it has been! So many characters, so many opportunities to grow and all the endless memories. I don’t really remember the life I had before I entered the movies because I truly started living on the silver screen…Blessed to be living my dream! #35yearsandCounting pic.twitter.com/6JbyJMpnEF — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 23, 2018

ALSO READ: Emily Ratajkowski photos: 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Emily Ratajkowski

He had featured in some of the unforgettable movies like Judaai, Beta, Ram Lakhan, Tezzab and Laadla where his performance is outstanding. Anil Kapoor’s journey in the film Industry has been tremendously colourful. The actor has recently starred in Salman Khan’s film Race 3, which has been successful at the Box office. In the film, Anil Kapoor steps into the character of a villain, which is impressive as he is hardly seen featuring in films as an antagonist.

Anil Kapoor has always been an ace actor and his films are somewhat the proof as it still hits the brains of youngsters in this generation as well. Anil Kapoor’s daughter Sonam Kapoor has also set her foot into the industry and is one of the leading actresses in the Bollywood industry today. Apart from acting, Anil Kapoor has also turned a producer for films.

ALSO READ: IIFA 2018 film awards Bangkok: Dia Mirza, Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana dance on Tip Tip Barsa Paani

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More