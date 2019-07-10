Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor recently jetted off to Manchester to witness the match between India and New Zealand World Cup 2019 semi-finals. Moreover, the stars also shared pictures with legendary cricketer Kapil Dev at te stadium. Take a look at the pictures–

It seems that the cricket fever has finally reached Bollywood and many celebrities are taking out time from their schedules to witness the World Cup match live. Some days back Saif Ali Khan watched the match in London and shared pictures and now Sanjay Dutt and Anil Kapoor also reached Manchester to witness the clash between New Zealand and India at the semi-finals. Moreover, both the actor also shared a series of pictures with legendary cricketer Kapil Dev at the stadium.

In order to treat his fans, Sanjay Kapoor took to his Instagram to share photos with 1983 World Cup winning team captain. In the pictures, Anil Kapoor is dressed in a striped shirt with a blue t-shirt below the shirt. Further, Sanjay Kapoor is seen dressed in a white shirt with a blazer. Together, the trio is posing for the picture with all smiles.

Talking about the match, due to heavy rains the semi-final match between India and New Zealand was stopped and will continue today as per reports. Yesterday, New Zealand played 46 overs and today it will continue to bat for 4 more overs. Now this will be interesting to see whether Sanjay and Anil Kapoor will be back in the stadium today.

On the work front, Anil Kapoor is gearing for his upcoming film Malang with Bollywood stars Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles. The film is directed by Mohit Suri and will also feature Kunal Khemmu and Rahul Dev in supporting roles.

