Anil Kapoor Instagram photos: Superstar Anil Kapoor uploaded a Sunday brunch photo on his official Instagram page, in which he was seen sharing a frame with his entire clan, from Sonam Kapoor to her sister Rhe Kapoor and their respective partners, all were seen in the beautiful family portrait.

A similar photo was shared by young star Harsvardhan Kapoor on his official Instagram page

Anil Kapoor Instagram photos: Superstar Anil Kapoor once again hit headlines for very a beautiful family photo on Sunday, January 6. The entire clan was seen smiling in one frame, which included daughters Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, who are quite active on Instagram, with innumerable followers. With them, the photo also included Anand Ahuja, Sonam Kapoor’s husband and Karan Boolani, who is currently dating Rhea Kapoor.

The photo was shared on Anil Kapoor’s official Instagram handle, where all the stars, family members were fully decked up. Indeed, it was a beautiful family portrait. Meanwhile, the actor has been hitting headlines for his upcoming film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga with daughter Sonam. Earlier, he also uploaded a photo which depicted father-daughter love and affection.

Possibly, that photo was taken during Anil’s recent birthday celebration, where the crew of his upcoming film and of course his family members were seen in the cake-cutting celebrated.

Also, a similar photo was shared by young star Harsvardhan Kapoor on his official Instagram page. Surely, the Kapoors are very tech-savvy and are quite active on social media!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More