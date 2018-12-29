Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga film: Superstar Anil Kapoor lately shared a very poignant photo with his daughter Sonam Kapoor on his offcial Instagram page, in which the duo was seen smiling in one single frame. The father-daughter duo will be seen together in a film titled Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga film: The daughter and father bond is always a priceless thing to remember and perhaps is shared by many of the daughters and fathers. Among them is superstar Anil Kapoor and his gorgeous daughter Sonam Kapoor. Papa Kapoor lately shared a photo on his official Instagram page, in which the duo was seen smiling in one single frame. The father-daughter duo will be seen together in a film titled Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

From Anil Kapoor’s caption, it clearly looks like the photo was captured during the actors birthday celebration, Lately, many Instagram handles shared the video Anil Kapoor’s cake cutting ceremony. In the ceremony, there were many stars including his daughter Sonam and the view of his upcoming film.

Coming back to the duo’s latest film, it also features Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla and is interestingly the first film of Sonam and RajKummar together.

However, just like Piku, directed by Shoojit Sircar, featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, this film centres on the relationship between a father and a daughter.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen how well does the film perform at the box office, will it beat Sonam’s former successful film Veere Di Wedding or not is a perhaps a far-fetched question.

