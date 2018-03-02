In his latest post on Twitter, versatile actor Anil Kapoor has thanked Mumbai Police for providing the best security during the funeral of late actress Sridevi. The police officials managed to handle a huge crowd gathered to pay their last tribute to the first female star of Bollywood. The demise of the actress has also brought shame to the media industry which crossed every line while covering the entire incident.

In his latest post on Twitter, versatile actor Anil Kapoor has thanked Mumbai Police for providing the best security during the funeral of late actress Sridevi. The actor has expressed his regards towards the Mumbai Police officials for staying by their sides and providing the saved the family’s privacy in the hard times. The police officials managed to handle a huge crowd gathered to pay their last tribute to the first female star of Bollywood. People from across the globe were present outside the Sridevi’s residence in Andheri to bid an adieu to the superstar.

The statement written by Anil Kapoor on his Twitter handle reads: ” As we mourn, I’m deeply thankful to our friends and well-wishers who have formed a protective circle around us so we can grieve in peace… I would specially like to thank the Mumbai Police for being by our side through it all and making sure we got the space and privacy we needed, to do what was necessary. Thank you for your prayers and understanding.” After the tweet, Mumbai Police also replied to Anil Kapoor from their official Twitter handle and wrote: “We all are with you and your entire family in this moment of grief.”

After the sudden death of Sridevi (54), the entire country was in the state of shock. The actress died after attending nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding in Dubai. After the post-mortem reports, the Dubai Public Prosecutor claimed it ‘death by drowning’. After the death, it took around two days to bring back the mortal remains of Sridevi to the country. The demise of the actress has also brought shame to the media industry which crossed every line while covering the entire incident.

