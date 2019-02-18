Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is all set to portray a grey character in upcoming Mohit Suri's untitled action-thriller. The film will star Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Khemu in pivotal roles. The actor is currently busy in promoting his upcoming film Total Dhamaal that is set to hit the screens this Friday.

The evergreen actor of Bollywood, Anil Kapoor seems to be one of busiest actors of the film industry these days. After Anees Bazmee’s Pagalpanti, Kapoor has director Mohit Suri’s untitled action thriller lined up in his kitty. The film will feature Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Khemu in pivotal roles. Reportedly, Anil Kapoor will be seen portraying a negative role in the film. Sources close to an entertainment daily revealed that the film will go on floors in March and will be shot in Goa, Mauritius and Mumbai. The makers of the film are apparently expecting to release it by year-end.

Currently, the pre-production phase of the film has started and will be produced by Luv Ranjan and Jay Shewakramani. Aditya Roy Kapur and director Mohit Suri will reunite after the success of Aashiqui 2. On the other hand, Kunal will work with Suri again after his debut film Kalyug.

Currently, the Jhakaas actor of Bollywood, Anil Kapoor is busy promoting his upcoming film Total Dhamaal that is set to hit the theatres this Friday. The Indra Kumar directorial also stars Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi and Sanjay Mishra in key roles.

Kapoor appeared in his first film with a small role in the Umesh Mehra’s romance Hamare Tumhare (1979). He made his first debut film and then starred as a lead actor in the 1980 Telugu film, Vamsa Vruksham directed by Bapu. He proceeded to make his Kannada film debut with Mani Ratnam’s Pallavi Anu Pallavi (1983).

