Veteran actor Anil Kapoor seems to be a big fan of cricketers and their game. The actor recently stated in an interview that if he was given an opportunity to star in any sport's person's biopic it would be Sachin Tendulkar as Kapoor is Tendulkar's huge admirer. We are excited to see the actor playing the protagonist in the cricketer's biopic.

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor has made his mark in the Bollywood and in the hearts of his fan. His evergreen and charming personality is loved by everyone. Anil’s acting prowess and comic disposition, has helped him achieve success at the box-office. Some of his blockbuster hit films include No Entry, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Welcome. The actor’s performance has garnered him appreciation from audience and critics alike. Recently, in an interview, Anil expressed his desire to star in former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s biopic.

Reportedly, Anil was questioned about a sport’s stars biopic he would like to star in, to which the actor replied that he would like to perform in Sachin Tendulkar’s biopic because he is a huge fan of him. Just like every Indian, Kapoor is also a big fan of cricket and is zealously waiting for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019. He was quoted saying that he was super excited for the IPL and his favourite team is Mumbai Indians. He also added that he loves watching cricket for the spirit of the game.

Furthermore, Anil’s last film, Total Dhamaal has released this week, and the film has already garnered appreciation from all quarters. While the actor’s role in the film was loved by his fans, he also shared the screen with Madhuri Dixit after 15 long years. Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit have mesmerised the audience with their on-screen chemistry in films such as Beta, Tezaab, Khel, Jamai Raja, and many more.

The Indra Kumar directorial, Total Dhamaal also features Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Boman Irani and others in pivotal roles. The film was released on February 22.

