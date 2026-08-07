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Home > Entertainment News > Anil Kapoor’s ‘India Ke Top 1%’ Is Not Your Usual Quiz Show: Premiere Date And Format Revealed

Anil Kapoor’s ‘India Ke Top 1%’ Is Not Your Usual Quiz Show: Premiere Date And Format Revealed

Bollywood star Anil Kapoor is set to host India Ke Top 1%, premiering September 5 on Star Plus and JioHotstar. Adapted from the hit global format The 1% Club, the show ditches traditional trivia to test logic, common sense, and observation.

Anil Kapoor in India Ke Top 1%, Image Credits- Instagram
Anil Kapoor in India Ke Top 1%, Image Credits- Instagram

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Fri 2026-08-07 12:59 IST

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor takes a plunge into television hosting with India Ke Top 1%. This grand project is the officially authorized Indian version of the internationally popular quiz show, The 1% Club, which has already taken TV viewers by storm in countries like the US, UK, Australia, and Germany.

Inaugurated amidst an extremely starry event, the show is sure to take a break from the regular studio questioning format to see how the common man’s mind reacts under stress.

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When Is The Premiere Date For India Ke Top 1%?



Star Plus and JioHotstar have officially confirmed that India ke Top 1% will premiere on September 5, 2026. The show will be a part of the festive schedule of Star Plus while will air on JioHotstar at the same time.

The launch event saw a number of big names and superstars who got the initial taste of this quiz show which will be locking horns with Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 20 which will premiere on September 6, 2026.

How Does The Format Of India Ke Top 1% Work?

As compared to other quiz shows which test knowledge or memorization of information or dates, India Ke Top 1% provides an even footing for everyone. It is a game wherein 100 participants compete against a set of questions which require logic, spatial reasoning, decision making, and common sense to answer.

The questions used in the show are tested with the help of surveying a certain group of people from all over India beginning with the question which 90% of the population is able to answer correctly and eventually ending up with the difficult question which only 1% of the population is able to solve.

Why Did Anil Kapoor Choose To Host This Unique Game Show?

After hosting Bigg Boss OTT successfully, Anil Kapoor made it clear that the show’s emphasis on natural Indian street smarts made him fall in love with it instantly. Highlighting what makes the venture unique, Kapoor pointed out that Indian brains have been developed through real-life experiences and not encyclopaedias.

“In India, we take immense pride in being ‘jugaadu’—it’s our ultimate superpower that makes Indians everywhere the top 1% of their fields. That’s why when I saw the format of ‘India Ke Top 1%’, it instantly clicked with me. This isn’t a show that asks you which year so-and-so treaty was signed; it gauges how efficiently your mind can function under pressure using pure logic.” — Anil Kapoor

Can Viewers Play Along From Home?

The most interesting feature of India Ke Top 1% is that it can be enjoyed from the comforts of one’s own home through its interactive mode of viewing.

By making every household a scene of competition among families, the show hopes to create healthy rivalries back home while also testing whether their logic qualifies them to be in the top 1% of the nation.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 8: Tom Holland Film Hits Rs 400 Crore, Beats Animal’s Week 1 Collection

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Anil Kapoor’s ‘India Ke Top 1%’ Is Not Your Usual Quiz Show: Premiere Date And Format Revealed
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Anil Kapoor’s ‘India Ke Top 1%’ Is Not Your Usual Quiz Show: Premiere Date And Format Revealed

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Anil Kapoor’s ‘India Ke Top 1%’ Is Not Your Usual Quiz Show: Premiere Date And Format Revealed

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Anil Kapoor’s ‘India Ke Top 1%’ Is Not Your Usual Quiz Show: Premiere Date And Format Revealed
Anil Kapoor’s ‘India Ke Top 1%’ Is Not Your Usual Quiz Show: Premiere Date And Format Revealed
Anil Kapoor’s ‘India Ke Top 1%’ Is Not Your Usual Quiz Show: Premiere Date And Format Revealed
Anil Kapoor’s ‘India Ke Top 1%’ Is Not Your Usual Quiz Show: Premiere Date And Format Revealed

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