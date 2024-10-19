Anil Sharma On Nana Patekar’s ‘Vanvaas’: It’s A Topic That Touches…

After giving hits like 'Gadar' and 'Gadar 2', film director Anil Sharma is gearing up for his next project 'Apne Hi Apno Ko Dete Hai: Vanvaas'. He talked about his upcoming film and shared his working experience with renowned actor Nana Patekar.

In a conversation with ANI, he said a filmmaker has a responsibility. “‘Gadar 2’ was a big hit and a lot of people asked me a question ‘Why you are not making an action film after ‘Gadar 2′? Even Nana Patekar asked me the same question.”

The director shared that he has decided to make the film. “This is close to my heart and it is my moral responsibility,” he said.

“An old man sitting at home needs nothing from you. He doesn’t need money from you, he just wants a little time. We are so busy in work and live in our world that we don’t give them time. So this is a topic that touches 600 crore people. Where every person needs company, and we are unable to give them that….but why we can’t’,” he asked.

Anil Sharma discussed about casting Nana Patekar in the film and how he became his choice.

“There are only a few actors of this age. Amitabh Bachchan has already worked in ‘Baghban’ and ‘Piku’ and many other such films. So, I felt that Nana Patekar would be a little fresh and we would get a different dimension in our character…I was very happy working with him.”

“When I went to Pune to meet him for the first time, I gave him the narration of the script and told him the story for 10-15 minutes. At that time, he agreed. The character was like that. And I enjoyed working with him.”

The ace director talked about the release of the film.

“We will release the poster which we will announce the date in a few days. In November, we will release the teaser and then the trailer and songs. We are planning for December at the time of Christmas. But in a few days, we will make a decision. The reason is that nowadays, there are big pictures coming up, and we don’t want to clash with anyone.”

He also got candid about the shooting location of the film. “We have done the shooting in Varanasi and Shimla. The best part of ‘Vanvas’ is the scenes of Nana Patekar and Utkarsh and to look at their chemistry.”

Anil Sharma announced his new project on Dussehra. The film will be made under Zee Studios banner.

Taking to social media, the makers shared an announcement video, offering a first glimpse of ‘Apne Hi Apno Ko Dete Hai: Vanvaas’. “Kahani zindagi ki….. Kahani jazbaat ki. Kahani apno ke vishwaas ki! Pure parivaar ke sang dekhiye parivaar ki film, #Vanvaas, coming soon in theatres near you. Aap sabhi ko Dussehra ki hardik shubhkamnayein,” they captioned the post.

(With inputs from ANI)