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Home > Entertainment News > Anime Film Mahaprabhu Jagannath Release Put On Hold; Supreme Court Allows Screening From This Date

Anime Film Mahaprabhu Jagannath Release Put On Hold; Supreme Court Allows Screening From This Date

The Supreme Court of India has ruled that the animated film Mahaprabhu Jagannath can only be released on or after July 28, 2026, following the conclusion of the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra. The bench refused to stay a prior Odisha High Court interim ban, which was enacted over claims that the movie deviated from the Skanda Purana text. Producers Ele Animations Pvt. Ltd. had argued for an immediate release, citing massive financial investments and 300 booked theatres.

Anime Film Mahaprabhu Jagannath, Image Credits- YouTube Official Trailer
Anime Film Mahaprabhu Jagannath, Image Credits- YouTube Official Trailer

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-07-17 13:16 IST

Anime Film Mahaprabhu Jagannath Release: The Supreme Court of India has postponed the much-awaited first theatrical screening of the animated movie “Mahaprabhu Jagannath.” In an important hearing, the apex court in the country did not agree to stop the ban that has been imposed on a state level, but has clearly laid out a way forward for the movie to be released nationwide.

Here is the complete breakdown of the apex court’s decision, the legal challenges mounted by the creators, and the financial stakes involved in this high-profile cinematic dispute. 

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When Can The Animated Film Mahaprabhu Jagannath Be Released?

A bench of Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice R Mahadevan pronounced their decision in favour of allowing the Mahaprabhu Jagannath movie to be screened in all parts of the country from July 28, 2026.

The deliberate delay of the film’s release date is because of Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, which began on July 16 and is to end on July 27. The bench emphasized the fact that there should not be any screening of the film during those crucial days of the year-long event, which was clearly stated by Justice Nagarathna, “After Rath Yatra, you may release it.”

Why Did The Odisha High Court Ban The Film Initially?

The issue related to the legality of the animation film surfaced on July 15, just two days before its scheduled release date. An interim order was passed by the Odisha High Court, putting forth a complete ban on the public screenings of the film titled Mahaprabhu Jagannath across India.

The order that imposed a restriction on the film is based on a public interest litigation that claimed that the film did not follow the religious depiction of Jagannath in a precise manner as mentioned in the Skanda Purana. The objection raised in the case was in respect of the visual representation of Lord Jagannath in the film and hence sought cancellation of its censor certificate along with judicial scrutiny.

However, the Supreme Court has paved the way for the release of the film after the festival period with a notice being issued to the Central Government, State of Odisha Government, CBFC, and Puri Temple management in relation to the legal issues raised against the film.

What Are The Financial Stakes For Ele Animations?

Coming up in defence of the producers’ side, senior advocate Devadatt Kamat aggressively fought for a stay against the ban so as to allow the movie to be released on the originally scheduled date of July 17. The legal representative emphasized on the heavy financial risks that the independent production house faces considering the huge investment in the project.

Kamat highlighted to the court that the makers have already finalized the booking agreements with over 300 theatres across the country for Friday premiere. The film has already cleared the CFBC certificate and moreover the movie has already been running over a significant period on YouTube without any public backlash.

Despite these arguments made by the lawyer, Supreme Court saw that the timing of the release could hurt the religious sentiments and hence to avoid that the makers are advised to release the movie only after the Rath Yatra concludes.

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Anime Film Mahaprabhu Jagannath Release Put On Hold; Supreme Court Allows Screening From This Date
Tags: entertainment newsLord Jagannath Rath Yatra

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Anime Film Mahaprabhu Jagannath Release Put On Hold; Supreme Court Allows Screening From This Date

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Anime Film Mahaprabhu Jagannath Release Put On Hold; Supreme Court Allows Screening From This Date
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