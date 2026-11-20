The music composer Anirudh Ravichander has once again offered the fans a peek into the celebrations of his wedding with Kaviya Maran. The music composer has shared a new batch of images from the intimate celebrations of the wedding ceremony that took place in Greece.

Among these pictures, the one which has gained much popularity is the picture of super star Rajinikanth with the bridegroom and bride. Also, there is one image in which the newly married couple is seen having an interaction with the Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin. There is also a picture where the bridegroom is seen having fun with the father of the bride, the famous producer Kalanithi Maran.

Anirudh Ravichander shares new wedding pictures with Kaviya Maran







In one of the photographs, Anirudh and Kaviya can be seen taking a stroll hand-in-hand. The composer appears to be looking at his bride as they enjoy a moment together. While Kaviya chose a red jumpsuit for the special occasion, Anirudh matched her in a black suit. There is also a photograph of the bride and groom with MK Stalin. There is also a photograph where Rajinikanth blesses the couple and poses with them. He wears a white shirt along with trousers, matching Anirudh.

The private pictures include that where Anirudh and Kaviya can be seen laughing with her father Kalanithi Maran. The candid photograph gives a peek into the family celebrations beyond the wedding pictures. The last few pictures include yet another romantic scene on the beach, where Anirudh and Kaviya are seen hugging, holding hands and looking at each other.

What did Anirudh Ravichander write in his wedding post?

Sharing the pictures on Instagram on Friday, November 20, Anirudh expressed gratitude to everyone who attended the celebrations and showered the couple with blessings. The composer wrote, “Our hearts are full. Your love and blessings mean more to us than words can express. Thank you for making this new beginning even more special. We carry all your love with us.”

The latest album follows another set of pictures Anirudh shared from the wedding festivities, giving fans glimpses of the celebrations that took place in Greece.

Anirudh Ravichander and Kaviya Maran’s wedding and reception

The engagement between Anirudh Ravichander and Kaviya Maran took place in a small ceremony in Greece on 11th November. The occasion saw attendance by relatives and important personalities such as Rajinikanth and MK Stalin. However, the couple had kept much of their relationship under wraps until their marriage. The marriage became a topic of discussion following the leaking of photographs of the event on social media.

There is a reception planned for November 21st in Chennai.

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