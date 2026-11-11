Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Viral Video: Did The Singer Propose With A Diamond Ring In Greece? Here’s The Truth

There has been a video posted online on social media that shows Indian music composer Anirudh Ravichander proposing to his girlfriend, Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran with a diamond ring in Greece. The footage of the apparently romantic scene has made news because of rumors about the destination wedding of the duo.

However, is the footage authentic? Apparently, there is something more to it. The footage is AI-generated and does not show an actual proposal between Anirudh and Kavya.

What does the viral Anirudh-Kavya proposal video show?

Ani literally composed his own love story 🥹❤️💍 #AnirudhKavyaWedding #Anirudh https://t.co/4ksGcy2gd2 — Anirudh FC (@AnirudhfansTN) November 10, 2026







The video has a male looking like Anirudh walking with a female who looks like Kavya with the scenic background. The male turns the lady around and takes a diamond ring out from his pocket and puts it on her fingers. The background and the love scenes make the video look like a proposal scene of their trip in Greece.

The video was uploaded by an account by the name Anirudh FC in X (formerly Twitter) with the title, “Ani literally wrote his own love story.” It should be noted that the same post had another message saying “AI generated video guys.”

This statement makes it clear that this video was created using artificial intelligence.

Are Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran getting married in Greece?

This viral video has emerged against the backdrop of reports that Anirudh and Kavya are having their wedding ceremony in Greece on November 10 and 11. It has been reported that the celebration is supposed to be a private event with attendance limited to close relatives and some friends of the couple. NDTV has reported that the couple has celebrated a traditional Tamil engagement ceremony called Nichayathartham on November 10. This piece of news was confirmed through a source who knew about the development. The wedding of the couple was supposed to take place on November 11.

It has been reported that some prominent personalities such as superstar Rajinikanth along with some political figures from Tamil Nadu including MK Stalin have travelled to Greece for this celebration. However, there has been no official statement from Anirudh and Kavya regarding this viral video of the proposal and their wedding.

When is Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran’s Chennai reception?

Apart from the reported destination wedding, the couple are also expected to host a reception in Chennai on November 21. The date was confirmed by the Telangana Chief Minister’s Office in October. Kavya is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and is associated with Sunrisers Hyderabad as its CEO. Anirudh, meanwhile, is one of the prominent music composers in Indian cinema, known for soundtracks in films such as 3, Jailer and Leo.

For now, the diamond-ring proposal video doing the rounds online should not be mistaken for real wedding footage. The original post itself identifies it as AI-generated.

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