Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Wedding: Greece Ceremony, Rajinikanth-MK Stalin’s Presence, Guest List, Reception And More

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran are in the spotlight due to their alleged destination wedding celebrations which are set to take place in Greece on November 10 and 11, 2026. This highly anticipated wedding has been a gathering place for film, politics, business, and cricket celebrities, with actors like Rajinikanth, former chief minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin among the guests who have reportedly attended the celebrations.

It is alleged that Anirudh and Kavya will conduct the main wedding ceremony on November 11, after which they will have a reception in Chennai on November 21. Despite the plans of conducting the wedding celebrations privately, the destination of the wedding, arrangements, and detailed invitation for the reception have created quite a lot of buzz. Here is all the information regarding their highly anticipated wedding.

When Are Anirudh Ravichander And Kavya Maran Getting Married?

The marriage celebration ceremonies for Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran have been fixed for November 10 and 11, 2026, in Greece. Reports reveal that the main marriage ceremony will be held on November 11 and that the celebrations will take place for two days.

It has been reported that the couple has planned a very exclusive and intimate destination wedding, inviting only family members and selected friends. Contrary to an elaborate Indian wedding ceremony, the Greek marriage celebrations will be kept private, with the Marans making all the arrangements. The marriage reception will then take place in Chennai on November 21.

Why Did Anirudh Ravichander And Kavya Maran Choose Greece For Their Wedding?

Anirudh and Kavya have reportedly opted for Greece for their destination wedding, keeping the celebrations away from the usual public attention surrounding high-profile Indian weddings. The European country is known for its coastal locations, picturesque landscapes and destination wedding venues. However, the couple have not publicly disclosed the exact location of their celebrations.

Santorini initially emerged as a possible destination amid speculation about the wedding venue. However, an NDTV report, citing sources, stated that the ceremony would not take place on the popular Greek island. Other reports have suggested a location near Santorini, but the exact venue remains undisclosed. The wedding is reportedly being managed by the Maran family, with arrangements made for guests travelling from India and other locations.

Why Are Rajinikanth And MK Stalin Attending Anirudh And Kavya’s Wedding?

The reported guest list has attracted attention because of the couple’s connections across the entertainment and political worlds. Superstar Rajinikanth was among the prominent personalities spotted travelling to Greece ahead of the celebrations. He was accompanied by his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth. Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin was also spotted leaving Chennai for Greece, accompanied by his son Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Rajinikanth shares a family connection with Anirudh. The composer’s father, actor Ravi Raghavendra, is related to the superstar through his wife Latha Rajinikanth’s family. Anirudh is also professionally associated with Rajinikanth, having composed music for films such as Petta, Darbar, Jailer, Vettaiyan and Jailer 2. The Maran family also has longstanding connections with Tamil Nadu’s political establishment, which has added to the interest surrounding the guest list.

Who Are The Other Celebrities And Politicians Invited To Anirudh-Kavya’s Wedding?

Apart from Rajinikanth and the Stalin family, several prominent names from cinema, politics and business have reportedly been associated with the wedding celebrations and reception. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Dhanush, Allu Arjun, AR Rahman, Ajith Kumar, Kamal Haasan and Sivakarthikeyan are among the names mentioned in reports about the invitations.

Political personalities Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have also reportedly received invitations.

However, there is an important distinction between the Greece wedding guest list and the invitees for the Chennai reception. An official, comprehensive list of guests attending the private ceremony has not been released. An invitation to the reception also does not establish that a particular personality will attend the Greece celebrations.

Were Four Private Jets Arranged For Anirudh And Kavya’s Wedding Guests?

The travel arrangements for the Greece wedding have also become a talking point. According to a report by The Times of India, four private aircraft were reportedly arranged to transport guests to Greece for the celebrations.

The Maran family is also reportedly overseeing the arrangements for flights, accommodation and local transportation. This means guests attending the celebrations are expected to have their travel and stay arrangements coordinated by the hosts. Despite the reported scale of the arrangements, the couple are said to be keeping the Greece wedding relatively intimate.

Why Did Anirudh And Kavya Send Personal Messages Instead Of Printed Wedding Invitations?

An interesting detail about the Greece wedding is the reported approach to invitations. According to NDTV, sources revealed that printed invitations for the destination wedding were not distributed. Instead, guests were reportedly contacted through personal messages.

The arrangement was part of the reported effort to keep the celebrations intimate and limited to close family members and select friends. This is different from the couple’s Chennai reception, for which an elaborate physical invitation was designed and distributed to prominent personalities.

What Does Anirudh And Kavya’s Wedding Invitation Look Like?

The reception invitation of Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran has attracted attention for its elaborate design and vintage-inspired appearance. Designed by Ranjani Iyengar, founder of Pink Whistle Man, the invitation comes in an ivory-and-powder-blue keepsake box featuring embossed stationery, intricate decorative details and a vintage-style crest seal.

The design draws inspiration from the Baroque aesthetic, giving the invitation an ornate and classic appearance. Speaking to India Today, designer Ranjani Iyengar revealed that Anirudh and Kavya were personally involved in the design process. The brief was to create something timeless that guests could preserve as a keepsake.

The invitation’s colour palette and detailing have also attracted attention because of their association with the couple’s Greece wedding celebrations.

When Is Anirudh Ravichander And Kavya Maran’s Chennai Wedding Reception?

Following their reported destination wedding in Greece, Anirudh and Kavya are scheduled to host a reception in Chennai on November 21, 2026. The date was confirmed through an announcement by the Telangana Chief Minister’s Office on October 16.

Kavya’s parents, Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran, met Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at his residence in Hyderabad and invited him to the reception.

The CMO subsequently shared details of the invitation, confirming that the reception of Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander would take place in Chennai on November 21. The reception is expected to bring together prominent personalities from the entertainment, political, business and cricketing worlds.

How Did Anirudh Ravichander And Kavya Maran’s Relationship Rumours Begin?

Although Anirudh and Kavya have maintained privacy regarding their personal lives, rumours linking them romantically have circulated for some time. Speculation gained attention following reports and social media discussions about their alleged relationship. Reports also linked the two to an alleged dinner outing in Las Vegas.

In June 2025, discussions intensified after a Reddit post claimed that the two had been dating and were planning to get married. The claims also included speculation about their families’ involvement.

However, neither Anirudh nor Kavya publicly confirmed the alleged relationship at the time.

On June 14, 2025, Anirudh responded to the marriage rumours through a post on X, writing, “Marriage ah? lol .. Chill out guys 😃 pls stop spreading rumours 🙏🏻”

His response came amid widespread speculation about his reported wedding plans with Kavya. He did not publicly share details about his personal relationship with her.

In October 2026, the Telangana CMO’s announcement of the November 21 reception brought the wedding reports into sharper focus.

Who Is Anirudh Ravichander?

Anirudh Ravichander is a well-known Indian music composer and singer working in the Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi film industries. He shot into national fame with the hit song ‘Why This Kolaveri Di’, which appeared in the 2012 Tamil movie 3 featuring Dhanush.

The song went viral on the internet and earned him a reputation as a popular figure in the music world. Anirudh has done many popular works in the past few years in the form of soundtracks for movies like Kaththi, Vikram, Jailer, Leo, Jawan, Vettaiyan and Coolie.

He has been successful in working with top stars and directors of the movie world. Besides his achievements in the field of music, his familial association with superstar Rajnikanth has also been a topic of interest.

Who Is Kavya Maran?

Kavya Maran is a businesswoman associated with the Sun Group and the Indian Premier League. She is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran. Kavya serves as an Executive Director at Sun TV Network and is widely recognised for her association with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

She has become a familiar face among cricket followers through her regular appearances at IPL matches and auctions, where she represents the franchise. Her association with the Sun Group, cricket and the Maran family’s business interests has made her a prominent personality beyond the sporting world.

With the reported Greece wedding and the upcoming Chennai reception, Kavya and Anirudh’s personal milestone has brought together public interest from the worlds of entertainment, business, cricket and politics.

Frequently Asked Questions

When are Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran getting married?

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran’s reported destination wedding celebrations are scheduled for November 10 and 11, 2026, in Greece, with the main ceremony expected on November 11.

Where is Anirudh and Kavya’s wedding taking place?

The couple’s destination wedding is reportedly taking place in Greece. The exact venue has not been publicly disclosed.

Is Anirudh Ravichander marrying Kavya Maran in Santorini?

As per sources, the wedding would not take place in Santorini. The exact Greek wedding location remains undisclosed.

Who is attending Anirudh and Kavya’s Greece wedding?

Rajinikanth, Aishwarya Rajinikanth, MK Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin were among the prominent personalities reported to have travelled to Greece for the celebrations. Other celebrity and political names have been mentioned as invitees, but an official guest list is unavailable.

When is Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran’s wedding reception?

The couple’s wedding reception is scheduled for November 21, 2026, in Chennai. The date was confirmed by the Telangana Chief Minister’s Office in October.

Why are Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran’s wedding invitations trending?

Their reception invitations have attracted attention for their ivory-and-powder-blue colour palette, Baroque-inspired detailing, embossed stationery and vintage-style crest. The design was created by Ranjani Iyengar of Pink Whistle Man.

Did Anirudh Ravichander confirm his relationship with Kavya Maran?

Anirudh has not publicly shared a detailed account of their relationship. In June 2025, he responded to marriage speculation on X, asking people to stop spreading rumours.

Who is Kavya Maran’s father?

Kavya Maran is the daughter of Kalanithi Maran, chairman of the Sun Group, and Kavery Maran.

What is Anirudh Ravichander famous for?

Anirudh is best known for composing ‘Why This Kolaveri Di’ and for the soundtracks of films such as Jailer, Leo, Vikram and Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan.

Is Kavya Maran associated with Sunrisers Hyderabad?

Yes. Kavya Maran is associated with the IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad and is a prominent representative of the team.

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