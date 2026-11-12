Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Wedding: Who Is Richer? A Look At Their Estimated Net Worth And Family Wealth

Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Wedding: Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran have tied the knot in Greece. Anirudh is known to be a composer of music for big films in the world of Bollywood, whereas Kavya belongs to a business dynasty, the Marans, owners of the Sun Group.

In addition to their recent marriage ceremony on November 11, the discussion about their financial situations is also a topic of interest. Now, the question is who is richer between Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran? The answer to that question would be Kavya Maran, going by publicly reported numbers. Kavya’s father, Kalanithi Maran, is also one of India’s richest businessmen.

However, those numbers are only estimates and not personally disclosed financial statements.

Anirudh Ravichander’s Net Worth: How Much Does The Music Composer Earn?

The net worth of Anirudh Ravichander is approximately Rs 50 crore as per the report by Pinkvilla, quoting Filmibeat. There are no official statements about the net worth of the composer. The musician gained recognition with the song Why This Kolaveri Di of 2011, which was starring Dhanush. He went on to compose songs for many popular movies like Jawan, Vikram, Jailer, Leo and Jailer 2.

Some of his most famous work includes composing songs with the collaboration of top actors and directors in the country. As per reports in the media, the fee of composing the music of a movie for Anirudh ranges between Rs 8 crore to Rs 10 crore. There were reports of even more money being paid to him for some select films, but these numbers are unverified.

Along with working in the field of movies, he has also entered the business world. He has become part of the business in 2024 when he became a partner and brand ambassador of South Indian filter coffee and snacks brand VS Mani & Co.

Kavya Maran Net Worth: What Is Her Estimated Wealth?

The net worth of Kavya Maran individually stands at an estimated amount ranging between Rs 400 crore to Rs 500 crore, as per the figures given in ETimes and quoted in NDTV Profit. But there has been no public disclosure of her personal net worth and hence, the figure cannot be independently verified. Kavya Maran is the daughter of Kalanithi Maran, the chairman of Sun Group, and works as the executive director of Sun TV Network. She is also linked to the IPL team, Sunrisers Hyderabad, which has her as its CEO.

After completing her studies in MBA from Warwick Business School in the UK, she joined the family business enterprise. In the annual report of Sun TV Network, she is mentioned as the executive director since 2019. The report further states that she is engaged in the digital business, sports, and movie production business of the company. Kavya Maran is already a recognizable name for the followers of cricket due to her association with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Kalanithi Maran Net Worth: How Wealthy Is Kavya Maran’s Father?

A great deal of the focus that is on Kavya’s financial history is based on her father, Kalanithi Maran, who is the chairman of Sun Group. According to the profile of a billionaire from Forbes, the estimated net worth of Kalanithi Maran on November 11, 2026, was $2.7 billion. His wealth has been made primarily through his media business operations.

Kalanithi Maran started Sun TV Network in 1993 and has since developed it into one of the leading regional television networks. This business group deals in television broadcasting, newspapers, radio stations, films and entertainment ventures. The business group is also the owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad, which is an IPL team that the Marans bought in 2017.

The wealth of Kalanithi Maran is not the same as that of Kavya herself. It is important to distinguish between the estimated worth of her father and the family’s business ventures.

Anirudh Ravichander vs Kavya Maran: Who Is Richer?

From the media sources, the estimated net worth of Rs 400 crore to Rs 500 crore of Kavya Maran individually is significantly more than the estimated Rs 50 crore net worth of Anirudh Ravichander. It becomes even more apparent when considering the wealth of Kalanithi Maran and the business empire of the family.

Whereas Anirudh earned his money from music composing, singing, movie assignments and his business, the source of Kavya’s money can be attributed to her job within the business empire of Maran family.

These figures should be treated as reported estimates, not verified statements of the couple’s combined wealth.

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