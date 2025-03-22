Home
Saturday, March 22, 2025
Anirudh Ravichander Set To Perform At CSK vs MI IPL 2025 Opener In Chepauk

Anirudh Ravichander is set to perform ahead of the CSK vs MI IPL 2025 opener at Chepauk Stadium. The IPL confirmed his 20-minute act, adding excitement for CSK fans.

Anirudh Ravichander Set To Perform At CSK vs MI IPL 2025 Opener In Chepauk


Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) ardent supporter and celebrated music composer Anirudh Ravichander is set to electrify the crowd at Chepauk Stadium before the much-awaited IPL 2025 clash between CSK and Mumbai Indians (MI). The match, scheduled for Sunday, will witness Anirudh delivering a high-energy 20-minute performance, as reported by Sportstar.

Speculation about his appearance heightened after Anirudh shared a cryptic social media post on March 22, featuring emojis of a mic, bat, stadium, firecrackers, and flames. Fans quickly connected the dots, fueling excitement about his potential performance at the opening match of CSK’s IPL 2025 campaign.

IPL’s Official Confirmation

Adding to the buzz, the Indian Premier League’s official Instagram handle confirmed the news. Their post read, “Anirudh Ravichander is all set to light up the #TATAIPL 2025 stage before the much-anticipated #CSKvMI clash.” The announcement sent CSK fans into a frenzy, further elevating anticipation for the event.

A Passionate CSK and Dhoni Fan

Anirudh Ravichander has been a longtime fan of Chennai Super Kings and legendary captain MS Dhoni. His music has become synonymous with CSK’s home matches at Chepauk, with his chartbuster tracks frequently played in the stadium during previous IPL seasons.

Earlier this week, Anirudh and Dhoni shared a special moment at a book launch event in Chennai. The duo exchanged pleasantries and a warm hug, with photos and videos of their interaction quickly going viral on social media.

Anirudh’s Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Anirudh continues to dominate the Indian film music industry. His upcoming projects include Kingdom, Love Insurance Kompany, Coolie, Madhrasi, Jana Nayagan, and Shah Rukh Khan’s King.

With his highly anticipated IPL performance and a series of big-ticket films in the pipeline, Anirudh Ravichander remains one of the most sought-after music composers in the country.

ALSO READ: Watch | IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Kicks Off With Grand Performances Shreya Ghoshal, Disha Patani, And Karan Aujla At Eden Gardens

