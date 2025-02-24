Home
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
  HOME»
  Entertainment»
  • Anirudh Ravichander To Compose For Nani’s ‘The Paradise’, Third Collaboration After ‘Jersey’ & ‘Dasara’

Anirudh Ravichander To Compose For Nani’s ‘The Paradise’, Third Collaboration After ‘Jersey’ & ‘Dasara’

Nani’s HIT: The Third Case teaser was unveiled on his birthday, confirming a May 1, 2025, release. The film features Nani as a fierce cop, while he also announced Anirudh Ravichander as the composer for his next project, The Paradise.

Anirudh Ravichander To Compose For Nani’s ‘The Paradise’, Third Collaboration After ‘Jersey’ & ‘Dasara’

Anirudh Ravichander as the composer for his next project, The Paradise.


Telugu star Nani surprised his fans on his 41st birthday with the release of the official teaser for ‘HIT: The Third Case’, the latest installment in the popular HIT franchise. The action-packed teaser, released on Monday, also confirmed that the film is slated for a theatrical release on May 1, 2025.

Nani Takes on a Fierce Cop Role in ‘HIT 3’

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, HIT: The Third Case features Nani in the role of Arjun Sarkaar, a fierce and short-tempered cop assigned to solve a string of brutal murders. The teaser hints at a gripping murder investigation that pushes the police force to its limits, making Sarkaar the last hope to crack the case.

In the final scene of the teaser, Nani is seen wearing a white tuxedo as he delivers an intense action sequence, dramatically splitting a man in half, raising anticipation for the film’s high-octane action sequences.

Originally filmed in Telugu, HIT: The Third Case will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, widening its audience reach. The film’s music is composed by Mickey J Meyer, and it is produced under Wall Poster Cinema.

Nani Announces Anirudh Ravichander as Music Composer for ‘The Paradise’

Apart from HIT 3, Nani has also shared an exciting update about his upcoming film ‘The Paradise’, directed by Srikanth Odela. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the actor revealed that renowned music composer Anirudh Ravichander has joined the project.


Expressing his enthusiasm, Nani wrote, “We are on our hattrick 🙂 This will be epic. #Paradise is an ‘N’Ani’Odela Film now. Welcome on board, dear @anirudhofficial.”

This marks Nani and Anirudh’s second collaboration after ‘Jersey’, which had a widely appreciated soundtrack.

‘The Paradise’ Set in Hyderabad – Details Awaited

Although production for ‘The Paradise’ has recently begun, further details about the cast and storyline remain undisclosed. However, reports suggest that the film is set against the backdrop of Hyderabad and promises a gripping narrative.

In addition to these projects, Nani has been actively engaged in multiple films, with his recent releases ‘Ante Sundaraniki,’ ‘Hi Nanna,’ and ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ receiving positive audience responses.

