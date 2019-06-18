Anita Hassanandani bikini photos: Anita Hassanandani latest pictures are all about enjoying the sun and vacaying! In the latest pictures shared by the star, Anita is having fun by the pool in striped monokinis and bikinis. Scroll down and take a look at her photos.

Anita Hassanandani bikini photos: Summers are here and so are our celebrities ready to show off their toned figure in sexy bikinis and monokinis! One such celebrity who is grabbing all the headlines these days is Naagin 3 star Anita Hassanandani.

The Yeh Hai Mohabetin star Anita Hassanandani recently took to her official Instagram handle to share a series of photos from her summer getaway where she can be seen posing amid mountains in a swimming pool dressed in a black and white striped monokini.

Sharing pictures from the infinity pool, Kkavyanjali star Anita wrote on one photo of hers- Life is a beach, Find your wave! and Just another day by the pool. While in another post the diva can be seen donning a blue backless monokini as she poses by the edge of the infinity pool. She has complemented her look with red aviator glasses.

Take a look at her vacay pictures with Hubby here:

Apart from starring in more than twenty television reality shows and serials, Anita Hassanandani has also worked in a series of films and music videos. Such as- Taal, Yeh Dil, Sukran, Silsiilay, Koi Aap Sa, Just Married, Nayagan, Ek Se Bure Do, Dus Kahaniyaan, Aha Naa Pellanta, Genius, Ragini MMS 2, Yaaran Da Katchup, Hero, and many more. The telly diva has worked in many multilingual films such as Telugu, Tamil, Hindi as well as Punjabi.

Take a look at some of her videos and movies here:

