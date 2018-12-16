Anita Hassanandani photos: Anita Hassanandani leaves no stone unturned to capture the attention of her fans. The Internet sensation has about 3.6 million followers on Instagram which proves that the diva is very popular. In her recent uploads, the actor is looking marvellous dressed in a flare saree which is suiting her from every angle.

Anita Hassanandani photos: Television Star Anita Hassanandani is counted as one of the all-rounder actors of the Television industry. The diva misses no chance of astonishing her fans with her hot updates. Recently, the diva took to her official Instagram handle to share her sexy photos. In the pictures, Anita is looking alluring, dressed in a pink and orange flare saree. With soft curls and pink lipstick, the hottie killed the Internet with her sultry looks.

The diva made her Bollywood debut–Taal in the year 1999. In 2001 she did her Telugu movie– Nuvvu Nenu. Currently, the actor is playing the role of Shagun Arora in the Television show– Ye Hai Mohabbatein. She is also portraying the lead role of Vishakha in the show Naagin 3 on Colors TV. The hottie got married to businessman Rohit Reddy in the year 2013. After 5 years of the marriage, the couple leaves no chance of entertaining their fans with major couple goals on social media. The Internet sensation has about 3.6 million followers on photo-sharing platform–Instagram and surprises her fans every now and then with her hot click and boomerangs. Some of her TV shows are–Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, Sajan Re Phir Se, Jhoot Mat Bolo, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Comedy Circus and many more.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More