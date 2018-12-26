Anita Hassanandani photos: Anita Hassanandani is best known for her outstanding performance on-screen in her latest television show–Naagin 3. The Internet sensation has about 3.6 million followers on Instagram and leaves no chance of surprising her fans with her latest updates. In her recent uploads, she is looking ravishing dressed in a fully embroidered designer suit.

Anita Hassanandani hot photos: Tele star Anita Hassanandani is counted amongst the most hardworking actors of the industry. Rather it is working on Television or films, the diva excels in every field. Recently, the diva took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest pictures. In the photos, she is looking alluring dressed in a fully embroidered designer suit and has complimented her outfit well with trending accessories. The white and yellow combination suits the diva to the fullest. With a slight tone of mascara and light lipstick, the hottie kills the Internet by her looks.

The Internet sensation has about 3.6 million followers on the image-sharing platform–Instagram and leaves no chance of astonishing her fans with her latest updates. The actor has acted in various multilingual films and is predominantly known for her outstanding roles. She did her Bollywood debut with Taal in the year 1999. Currently, the diva is portraying the role of Shagun Arora in the serial Ye Hai Mohabbatein and Vishaka in the serial Naagin 3. Anita is among the most versatile actors of the industry and conquers the heart of her fans every now and then.

