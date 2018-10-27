Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Anita Hassanandani is an epitome of beauty and there is absolutely no need of the denying the fact. The actor is an active social media user and never misses a chance to share her personal and professional details with her fans. The diva is soon turning into an Internet sensation and all thanks to her sizzling Instagram posts.

Recently the actor shared a new picture on her Instagram and just like her other posts, we just can’t stop staring at it. Donning a shoulder slit blouse, the actor is donning a saree and we totally agree that the way she has dressed is sizzling our computer screens. It has not been long since the actor has shared the picture and it has already captured over 65, 623 likes and there is no need to tell about the compliments that she has been grabbing in the comment section. Here’s take a look at the breathtakingly beautiful Anita and her post:

Here are some of the other pictures that prove that the actor is stunning. Heres á takes a look at series of picture we have cjhsoen from her profile:

