Anita Hassanandani hot photos: Anita Hassanandani is best known for her outstanding performances in her films and television shows. In her latest upload, the diva is looking fabulous dressed in a chain embroidered pantsuit. The internet sensation has about 3.6 million followers on Instagram which proves that the diva is her fans favourite.

Anita Hassanandani looks tempting in her new avatar

Anita Hassanandani hot photos: Television actor Anita Hassanandani never leaves a chance of astonishing her fans with her hot and sexy photos on social media. The actor has featured in numerous multilingual movies and shows and is counted among the most hard-working actors of the industry. The diva is largely known for her first role in the television show– Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii in the year 2001 with her co-actors–Urvashi Dholakia, Hiten Tejwani and Pankit Thakker. The hottie made her Bollywood debut with the film –Taal in the year 1999.

Recently, the diva took to her official Instagram handle, to share pictures of ITA awards. In the picture, the lady is dressed in a chain embroidered pantsuit which looks fabulous on her. With subtle makeup and simple hairstyle, the actor again kills the internet by her hot looks. The internet sensation has about 3.6 million followers on the photo-sharing platform–Instagram which proves the heratthrob to be her fans favourite. Currently, the diva is depicting the role of Shagun Arora in the television show–Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Vishakha in the TV show– Naagin 3 and Comedy Circus. She has also featured in numerous films–Thotti Gang, Dus Kahaniyaan, Ragini MMS 2, Ragini MMS 2, Yaaran Da Katchup and Hero.

