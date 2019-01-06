Anita Hassanandani photos: Television actor Anita Hassanandani leaves no chance of astonishing her fans with her hot and happening photos. The Internet sensation Anita Hassanandani has about 3.7 million followers on Instagram and misses no chance of conquering the hearts of her fans. In her recent uploads, the diva is looking flamboyant in a stylish dress.

Anita Hassanandani photos: Television actor Anita Hassanandani is counted amongst the top trending actors of the industry. The actor is an expert in drawing attention and always ranks in the top in her fans list. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest pics. In the photos, she is looking alluring dressed in a front pleated back jumpsuit with a white t-shirt. With straight hair and white sneakers, the diva is giving major fashion goals to her fans in this outfit.

The Internet sensation has about 3.7 million followers on Image-sharing platform–Instagram which proves the diva to be her fans favourite. It is not the first time when the diva has created a buzz on Internet, she regularly updates herself and never misses a chance of surprising her fans with her sexy updates. The diva is best known for her outstanding performance in Tamil, Punjabi, Hindi, Kannada and Telugu films. She did her Hindi thriller debut with the movie–Kucch To Hai. Currently, the actor is portraying the role of Shagun Arora in the serial Ye Hai Mohabbatein and Vishakha in Naagin 3.

