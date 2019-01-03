Anita Hassanandani hot photos: Television actor Anita Hassanandani shares her crazy photos on Instagram. Taking the traditional trend forward, the diva looks stunning dressed in an orange saree and posses in a crazy style to the camera. The actor is an avid social media user and updates herself well with her professional and personal updates.

Anita Hassanandani hot photos: Tele actor Anita Hassanandani excels in gaining attention on social media and has a wide fan-following of 3.6 million followers on Image-sharing platform–Instagram. The diva is an avid social media user and fulfils the expectations of her fans every now and then with her regular updates. The actor recently took to her official Instagram handle to share her recent pictures of the shoot. In the photo, she is taking forward the traditional look, wearing an orange saree and is completing her look with ethnic jewellery.

The hottie got married to Rohit Reddy in the year 2013, since then the couple leaves no stone unturned to give major couple goals to her fans on Instagram. Currently, the diva is portraying the role of Shagun Arora in the serial Ye Hai Mohabbatein and Vishakha in the show Naagin 3. The multi-tasker has appeared in Tamil, Punjabi, Kannada and Telugu films and has also featured in various commercials. The actor did her Television debut with the movie– Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii in 2001, since then the actor has given a series of hit serials and movies.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More