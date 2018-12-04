Television star Anita Hassanandani leaves no chance of entertaining her fans with her hot photos. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle, to share her latest photos. In the pictures, she is looking alluring, wearing a stylish wine blazer. The diva has about 3.5 million followers on Instagram which proves that she is her fans favorite.

Television actor Anita Hassanandani is counted among the most hardworking actors of the industry. She started her television career with the daily soap – Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii in 2001. Post to this, she has also appeared in other television shows like –Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8. The actor is currently doing three shows on different channels –Ye Hai Mohabbatein in the role of Shagun Arora, Naagin 3 in the role of Vishakha and Comedy Circus as a contestant and she feels lucky to work with all of these channels at the same time.

The diva recently took to her official Instagram handle, to share her latest photos. In the pictures, she is looking breathtaking, dressed in a formal avatar. She is wearing a stylish wine blazer with a black lower which is complimenting her well. With subtle makeup and elegant earrings, the diva kills her fans on the Internet by her hot looks. Like every wife, the diva gives the credit of her name and fame to her entrepreneur husband Rohit Reddy. The couple leaves no chance of entertaining their fans with major couple goals on Instagram. The diva has about 3.5 million followers on Instagram which proves the Naagin, to be her fan’s favorite. Recently, the actor was seen sharing screens with Salman Khan on the sets of Bigg Boss 12.

