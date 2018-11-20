TV actor Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy are one of the most popular couples on Internet. The actor has about 3.5 million followers on Instagram. Recently, she has posted a picture along with her husband giving major couple goals. The picture is creating a buzz on social media and has been flooded with likes and comments by their fans, see photos.

Naagin 3 actor Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy are counted one of the most adorable couples of the Television industry. The couple got married 5 years back but their chemistry still seems to be the same over years. Every now and then, the couple keeps uploading pictures on the image sharing platform Instagram which capture the heart of their fans and followers. Anita Hassanandani is a Television star having 3.5 million followers on Instagram. Meanwhile, Rohit is an entrepreneur by profession and a gym enthusiast too.

Recently, the actor shared a photo which giving couple goals to her fans. In the picture, Anita is wearing a sea green colour dress with simple earrings which are complimenting her well. Standing along with her, Rohit is seen wearing a casual black t-shirt and denims. In an hour or so, their post has been flooded with comments and likes from their followers. The couple got married in Goa on 14 October and celebrated their 5th marriage anniversary this year.

Like a sweet wife, Anita credits her husband for her fame and name in the television industry, which makes them more cuter than other couples. For now, Anita is seen in three popular television shows, i.e Naagin 3 (in the role of Vishaka), Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (in the role of Shagun) and Comedy Nights Bachao. She feels blessed to work with three different channels at the same time.

