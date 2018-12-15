Television beauty Anita Hassanandani Reddy gives a beautiful surprise to her fans. The gorgeous lady who never misses a chnace to make her fans go gaga with her killer looks, took to her official Instagram handle to treat her 3.6 million fan folowing with picture that has so far garnered 158k likes. Well, this post was all about she wishing her Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya on her birthday.

Anita Hassanandani Reddy is one of the most stunning diva. From her sexy Naagin looks to uber hot Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai mother attire, Mrs Reddy is always up with her gorgeous looks. Be it Indian or western, she never misses an opportunity to make her huge fan following go gaga with that pretty face. Known as one of the most beautiful style icon of Telly world, Anita Hassanandani recently gave double decker treat to her fans by posting a beautiful yet adorable picture with co-star Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya.

We all know how active Anita on social media is. Not just that, seems like she is one the happy go friends who hangs out with all her lady loves. Well, her Instagram post says so! Talking about stunner picture that was posted yesterday i.e. December 14, was one of the sweetest gift for Tripathi on her birthday. Anita not just surprised Divyanka but gave a perfect weekend vibes to her 3.6 million fan following on photo-sharing app. In a black and grey netted dress with subtle makeup, Hassanandani simply slayed her look while, Divyanka as always was in smiles as she posed for a picture in a butterfly printed dress. If you missed Reddy’s gorgeous post that has so far garnered over 158k likes , take a sneak peek at the picture:

