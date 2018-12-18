Anita Hassanandani photos: It seems this wedding season Anita Hassanandani wants to get married again. Recently the diva took to her official Instagram handle to share her throwback picture of her wedding with Rohit Reddy. The bride looks alluring dressed in a south Indian attire which suits her completely.

Anita Hassanandani photos: Television star Anita Hassanandani is counted among the most versatile actors of the industry. The diva feels lucky working in three shows on different channels–Ye Hai Mohabbatein on Starplus, Naagin 3 on Colors Tv and Comedy Circus on Sony Tv. The hardworking actor has also appeared in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Punjabi movies in starting stage of her career. Anita is an avid user of social media and has about 3.6 million followers on the image-sharing platform–Instagram.

Recently, the actor uploaded her throwback picture of her wedding on social media. It seems the diva is missing her wedding days and wants to marry again this wedding season. This year both Anita and Rohit Reddy celebrated their fifth year anniversary however after witnessing their photos on social media, everyone would doubt upon this fact. The couple leaves no chance of giving major couple goals on social media and indeed their followers adore them for this. In the picture, the bride is looking ravishing in the South Indian attire dressed in a silk saree which is looking alluring on the actor.

The actor is best known for her first role in the daily soap–Kabhi Sautan Kabhi Sahelii in the year 2001 and has appeared in a number of hit films like–Ragini MMS 2, Hero, Kucch To Hai, Yeh Dil and many more.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More