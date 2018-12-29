Anita Hassanandani hot photos: Television actor Anita Hassanandani is best known for her predominant role on-screen. The Internet sensation has about 3.6 million followers on Instagram and leaves no chance of astonishing her fans with her hot updates.

Anita Hassanandani's photos from Turquia vacation with her husband will give you couple goals

Anita Hassanandani photos: Anita Hassanandani is counted amongst the versatile actors of the Tele Industry. The actor leaves no chance of updating her fans with her professional and personal upgrades. The Internet sensation has about 3.6 million followers on Instagram and continues to rule over her fans hearts with her regular updates. The diva got married to Rohit Reddy in 2013 and since then the couple leaves no chance of giving major couple goals to their fans on social media.

Recently, the couple is with Ekta Kapoor, Karan Patel and his wife Ankita Karan Patel spending vacation time in Turquia. The couple took to their official Instagram handle to share their adorable pictures. In the photo, the couple is looking winter ready with stylish pullovers. In just a few hours of the upload, the picture garnered a massive number of shares and likes which proves that the diva is her fans favourite. Currently, the diva is depicting the role of Shagun Arora in the show–Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Vishaka in the show–Naagin 3. The diva is best known for her stylish attires, adorable looks and trendy style.

