Anjali Anand’s Mother Has A Hilarious Review For Dhamaal 4: ‘One-Time Watch’ Wasn’t All – WATCH

Anjali Anand has had a rather eventful run in Bollywood, from her breakout role in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to her recent appearance as Paro in Dhamaal 4. But when it came to the latter, the actor’s biggest critic turned out to be someone from home. During an appearance on Farah Khan’s food vlog, Anjali recalled asking her mother what she thought of Dhamaal 4. The response was refreshingly blunt.

“Achhi hai, one-time watch,” her mother told her. Anjali then asked the more personal question: “Beti kaisi lagi apni?” Her mother’s answer was just as understated: “Hmm, theek hai.” The exchange left Farah and everyone around them laughing.

Anjali Anand Recalls Her Lowest Phase Before Karan Johar’s Film

The light-hearted conversation also opened the door to a much more difficult chapter in Anjali’s career. The actor recalled that 2020 was one of the lowest points of her life. With work drying up during the lockdown, she said her savings were exhausted and she even considered leaving India to look for opportunities elsewhere. “Lockdown ho gaya tha, paise khatam ho gaye the… 6 mahina jitni savings thi ud gayi,” she recalled.

Anjali eventually travelled to Goa with friends, where she received a call from casting director Shanoo Sharma. The call led to an audition for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

From ‘Why Would He Meet You?’ To Rocky Aur Rani

Anjali’s mother was initially far from convinced that the opportunity would materialise. She remembered telling her daughter, “Koi backing nahi hai, koi pehchan wala nahi hai,” questioning why Karan Johar would choose her. Anjali also recalled her mother joking, “Badi aayi Karan Johar ko milne ja rahi hai. Tujhe kyun milega woh.”

But the audition changed everything. Anjali has previously revealed that she struggled through hundreds of takes for the short audition scene before finally getting it right. She eventually landed the role of Gayatri, or Golu, in the 2023 film. The role became a major turning point, taking Anjali from television to a prominent Bollywood film and eventually leading to projects including Dhamaal 4.