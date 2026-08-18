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Home > Entertainment News > Anjali Arora As Sita Sparks Online Debate; ‘Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha’ Teaser Draws Mixed Reactions

Anjali Arora As Sita Sparks Online Debate; ‘Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha’ Teaser Draws Mixed Reactions

Anjali Arora’s casting as Mata Sita in Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha has triggered a wave of discussion online. As the film’s teaser arrives ahead of its September 2026 release, here’s what is known about the project and why the casting has become a talking point.

Anjali Arora (Photo:X)
Anjali Arora (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-08-18 21:34 IST

Content creator and actress Anjali Arora is set to make her big-screen debut as Mata Sita in Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha. The film’s teaser, released on Tuesday, quickly drew attention online, with much of the conversation centred on Arora’s casting rather than the footage itself. Arora first became widely known on social media after her dance video on the viral song Kacha Badam gained massive attention. She later appeared on Lock Upp Season 1, further establishing herself as a digital personality.

Her transition from social media fame to playing one of the most revered characters in the Ramayana has now prompted sharply divided reactions.

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Why Anjali Arora’s Ramayana Role Is Facing Backlash

Several users on X questioned whether Arora was the right choice for Sita, with some comparing her earlier image as the “Kacha Badam girl” with the traditional expectations associated with the character. Others criticised the filmmakers more broadly, arguing that the role required an actor with a different screen background. The reaction highlights the intense scrutiny surrounding modern screen adaptations of the Ramayana, where casting choices often become part of the larger cultural conversation.

Anjali Arora As Sita Sparks Online Debate; ‘Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha’ Teaser Draws Mixed Reactions

Anjali Arora As Sita Sparks Online Debate; ‘Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha’ Teaser Draws Mixed Reactions

Anjali Arora As Sita Sparks Online Debate; ‘Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha’ Teaser Draws Mixed Reactions

Anjali Arora As Sita Sparks Online Debate; ‘Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha’ Teaser Draws Mixed Reactions

Anjali Arora As Sita Sparks Online Debate; ‘Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha’ Teaser Draws Mixed Reactions

At the same time, online reactions do not necessarily represent the response of the wider audience, and the film is yet to reach theatres.

Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha Release Date And Cast

Directed by Abhishek Singh, Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha stars Dev Sharma as Lord Ram. Sharma has previously appeared in films including Yaariyan and Heropanti. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 25, 2026, placing it just weeks ahead of Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited Ramayana: Part 1, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash.

The latest project adds yet another cinematic interpretation to the long history of Ramayana adaptations across Indian languages, television, theatre and film. The story has been retold in numerous regional traditions, with different versions often offering their own interpretations of its characters and themes.

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Anjali Arora As Sita Sparks Online Debate; ‘Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha’ Teaser Draws Mixed Reactions
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Anjali Arora As Sita Sparks Online Debate; ‘Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha’ Teaser Draws Mixed Reactions

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Anjali Arora As Sita Sparks Online Debate; ‘Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha’ Teaser Draws Mixed Reactions

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Anjali Arora As Sita Sparks Online Debate; ‘Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha’ Teaser Draws Mixed Reactions
Anjali Arora As Sita Sparks Online Debate; ‘Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha’ Teaser Draws Mixed Reactions
Anjali Arora As Sita Sparks Online Debate; ‘Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha’ Teaser Draws Mixed Reactions
Anjali Arora As Sita Sparks Online Debate; ‘Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha’ Teaser Draws Mixed Reactions

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